“The Supreme Court of mistrust”: Dahlia Lithwick, Amy Howe, and Carolyn Shapiro were the guests on today’s broadcast of WBUR’s “On Point.”. “Inside One Abortion Clinic, Signs of Nationwide Struggles; The Planned Parenthood clinic in Fort Myers, Fla., has seen an increase in patients arriving from Texas, even as it struggles to keep up with increasing restrictions in its own state”: Gabriela Bhaskar and Abby Goodnough of The New York Times have this report.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO