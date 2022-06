Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is The Big Man. And on Wednesday night, he knocked his first-ever walk-off hit to win a regular-season game for the Toronto Blue Jays. It came in extra innings when he singled into left-field allowing Bo Bichette to race home from second base. On a night where Vladdy had already launched a 443 ft solo home run in the fifth and two other hits to go along with it, the Orioles decided to let him hit instead of intentionally walking him in the 10th.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO