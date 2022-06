It’s been a few years in the making, but the CIAC boys basketball schools are finally going to be taking part in a showcase event in their home state. The 2022 New England Shootout Showcase will be held Friday at Notre Dame-West Haven and Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center and Hillhouse High in New Haven. There are 50 boys basketball teams participating in scrimmages with the opportunity to be seen by college coaches.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO