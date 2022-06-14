ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The New 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Special Edition Isn't Special Enough

torquenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubaru announced a new 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Special Edition trim level for U.S. customers. What makes it special, and why did Subaru swing and miss?. When Subaru of America announced the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, it should have received a complete remodel. What happened to the next-generation Crosstrek? The global microchip shortages,...

www.torquenews.com

CarBuzz.com

Acura's Most Important Cars

When Honda introduced Acura, the first Japanese luxury car brand in America, it was met with the same skepticism as when Honda itself first started selling cars here. Honda built small economical cars, so what business did it have in the premium market with the likes of BMW, Mercedes, and Cadillac? Motoring media and automotive executives alive scoffed at the idea. Now Acura is in its 35th year as a brand, and Japanese luxury brands have a large chunk of the premium market. Acura's story is different from Lexus, though. as Acura lost its way in the 21st century. Partly as it didn't continue to separate from its parent brand as strongly as Lexus has, and partly through risk aversion - Acura has traditionally had high profit margins for Honda, and that has led to staleness. Acura peaked in the 1990s, then again in the mid-2000s, but now the brand is working to recapture its glory. Acura has great cars on the road now, but the rebirth of the Integra is going to be key to Acura bringing younger owners into the brand - as well as older buyers back.
CARS
motor1.com

Travis Pastrana’s 862-bhp 1983 Subaru GL estate will debut at Goodwood

Earlier this year, Subaru, Hoonigan, and Travis Pastrana revealed a heavily modified Subaru GL estate. The trio kept the details under wraps, but we now know that the long-roofed Subaru will make its public debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. It’ll also appear in a new Gymkhana video later this year, but it’s the specs we’re most excited about.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Honda HR-V vs. 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross: The Civic and Corolla of Crossovers

Toyota's recently introduced Corolla Cross has expanded the long-running Corolla nameplate into the small SUV space—using the Corolla hatchback as its mechanical starting point, no less. Honda just re-upped its HR-V, which swims in the same subcompact crossover waters as the Toyota, and in doing so shifted from using the now-defunct Fit hatchback's underpinnings to the latest Civic's bones. Put another way, the Corolla Cross and HR-V are, in essence, SUV versions of two of America's most popular compact cars, the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic. Naturally, we should compare the two, no?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Corporation#Subaru Of America#Vehicles#Crosstrek Special Edition#Desert Khaki#Shoul
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Fremont Factory Reaches Record Figures: More Cars Than Ever

Tesla's very first factory is now more productive than it has ever been in its entire life; and Elon Musk is looking for locations to build the next Gigafactory. An important part of Tesla's plan is to make the company even bigger: in order to satisfy this need for growth, the company is not only preparing the opening of new factories, but also making the current plants even more productive. The Fremont plant, Tesla's very first and original, is more productive than in its entire history. Let´s take into account that Elon Musk bought the factory from Toyota and General Motors, and that at the time it established itself as one of the most active in the country.
FREMONT, CA
torquenews.com

Add new comment

Used Cars That Cost the Most to Maintain Say Consumer Reports. Not only is it important to find a used car that is reliable and passes a thorough inspection, but you also want one that has affordable maintenance costs. Here is a comparison listing of 5-year and 10-year-old cars and what they cost to keep running. Plus, be surprised by which make is actually the cheapest to maintain.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Porsche Unveils a Patriotic 911 GTS Cabriolet to Celebrate 70 Years in the US

Click here to read the full article. Porsche has been in the US for 70 years. And to mark that milestone, the German automaker has just unveiled a limited-edition 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet. The patriotic-themed variant is based on the first car the marque made specifically for the US—the aptly named 356 America Roadster. The company’s automobiles first started popping up here in 1950, thanks to New York-based importer Max Hoffman. Although the Porsches proved to be a hit with his clientele, Hoffman urged the brand to bring over a lighter and less expensive model that he was sure would sell...
CARS
torquenews.com

10 Real Ways to Really Save Gas and Money

In light of rising gas prices, there’s been a lot of advice lately about how to squeeze as many miles as possible for as little money as possible to cut down on your car expenses. Here’s the latest such advice with a few less common and non-conventional recommendations and tips.
TRAFFIC
CarBuzz.com

2023 Subaru Crosstrek Starts At An Unbelievable Price

The Subaru Crosstrek recently got a big, juicy update. New styling is just one of many changes to Subaru's popular AWD crossover, and now we know how much that group of changes is going to run you at your local Subaru dealership. Things are looking good, with the newest Crosstrek starting at only $23,645. Its new Hybrid sibling will start a shade higher at $36,845. We'll get to why that is in a moment.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla To Offer Enhanced Auto Pilot As Additional Option to FSD

Elon Musk responded directly to a Tweet asking Enhanced Auto Pilot to be sold as a separate option from Tesla FSD. Elon Musk said, "Ok" and it looks like one man's Tweet is going to turn into a world wide feature release by Tesla. Tesla To Offer Enhanced Auto Pilot...
CARS

