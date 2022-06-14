How to watch Texas A&M vs Oklahoma in Game 1 of the College World Series

Are you still basking in the glory that was the Aggies baseball squad clinching their first College World Series birth since the 2017 season? I know I am!

After sweeping the regional series against Oral Roberts, Louisiana, and the former Schlossnagle-led TCU, the Aggies continued their perfect run in the Super Regionals, notching back-to-back close victories against the very talented Louisville Cardinals, earning their long-awaited 7th CWS birth in what is currently one of the most legendary seasons in Texas A&M sports history.

The Aggies are in “Bracket #1” and will face off against the Oklahoma Sooners , on Friday afternoon. The two other teams in the bracket consist of the Texas Longhorns and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish , who will play after the Aggies and Sooners, with the winner of both games facing each other in the next round.

Here are the details for game #1