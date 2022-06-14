Rafters Wack Around Woodchucks

National Weather Service Green Bay WI 419 PM CDT Wed Jun 15 2022 The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Central Wood County in central Wisconsin... * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles west of Pittsville, or 15 miles southeast of Neillsville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Pittsville around 430 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && LAT...LON 4459 9032 4469 9003 4468 8987 4462 8984 4451 8984 4451 8978 4442 8973 4435 9032 TIME...MOT...LOC 2119Z 239DEG 48KT 4445 9032 TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN.

WOOD COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO