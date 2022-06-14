ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Rafters Wack Around Woodchucks

By David Keech
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – The most exciting in all of the sports is a home run in baseball. Well, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters powered out two bombs against the Wausau Woodchucks en route to a 13-2 victory and the Rafters sixth straight victory. The first inning was scoreless,...

Woodchucks Pummel Dock Spiders

The Wausau Woodchucks defeat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 7-3 in come from behind fashion to improve their record to 5-8. The Dock Spiders add a loss, falling to 8-5. Fond du Lac jumped out to an early lead with a single to right for their first score of the game. The Chucks only allowed one run as Camden Janik (Illinois) caught a runner trying to take second. Wausau ties it up in the bottom of the first after a triple by Brock Watkins (BYU) and a sac fly by Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston).
WAUSAU, WI
Woodchucks Drop Game Two in Madison

MADISON, WI – The Wausau Woodchucks (4-8) left ten men on base including six in scoring position in a 4-3 loss to the Madison Mallards (6-6) Saturday afternoon. The scoring chances came early and often for the visitors, who overcame a two-run deficit only to surrender the winning run on an eighth-inning error.
MADISON, WI
Lugo’s Gem, Late Offense Lead To Road Win for Woodchucks

MADISON, WI – The Wausau Woodchucks (4-7) scored the game’s final six runs at Warner Park Friday, holding the Madison Mallards (5-6) to one hit over the game’s final four innings in a 6-1 win. The victory snaps a four-game skid for Wausau, who got a huge...
WAUSAU, WI
Tornado Damages Properties Near Tomah, Wisconsin

TOMAH, WI (OnFocus) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse confirmed a tornado touched ground near Tomah on Wednesday at approximately 4:10pm, damaging property near Highway 21 northeast of the city. A tornado watch had been issued earlier in the day, to be in effect until 10:00pm.
TOMAH, WI
Obituary for Donald Binder

Donald A. Binder, 83, Marshfield, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bakerville, where a gathering for family and friends will be from 9:30 am until service time. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Rev. Keith Kitzhaber will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Obituary for Dorene Lauer

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Dorene M Lauer (Marshfield, Wisconsin), who passed away on June 9th, 2022 at the age of 88. Family and friends can send flowers and condolences in memory of the loved one. Leave a sympathy message to the family on the memorial page...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Aspirus’ Fruit and Vegetable Prescription Program Continues

WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – The perfect place to find fresh food is at your local farmers market. From farm to table, the produce is one of the healthiest ways to get all your nutrients. “Summer is the perfect time to give canned and frozen produce a break – to...
WAUSAU, WI
Obituary for Tessie Kloch

Tessie Klochs’ love of life didn’t come to an end with her death. Tessie passed away on June 10, 2022 at the age of 88 after a courageous battle following a dramatic health decline from a GI bleed and surrounded by all of her loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Marshfield’s Festival Foods Gets a Facelift

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Marshfield’s Festival Foods, located at 1613 N Central Ave, has a new look outside. Gone is the rainbow facade in favor of a more modern look. “Our store here in Marshfield became a Festival Foods in 1993. As with everything, times change, fashions change, and when we open and build new stores today we are using different colors,” explained Marty Chy, Store Director. “So we decided that it was time to give our store a fresh new look and bring things up to date.”
MARSHFIELD, WI
Tornado Watch Issued for Central Wisconsin

CENTRAL WISCONSIN, WI (OnFocus) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect until 10:00pm Wednesday evening for the following areas in Wisconsin: Marathon, Portage, Waushara, and Wood in Eastern Wisconsin. We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!. Author: News Desk. This piece was...
WISCONSIN STATE
Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA)

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – (From Clark County Emergency Management) The Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) was created in 1986 by Congress to initiate local emergency planning for accidental chemical releases. The EPCRA Program requires communities to prepare for hazardous chemical releases through emergency planning and by...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Man Convicted in Cassandra Ayon Disappearance

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On June 10, 2022, a Clark County Jury convicted Jesus Contreras Perez of First Degree Intentional Homicide, Domestic Abuse– Party to a Crime, Hiding a Corpse – Party to a Crime, and Stalking causing Bodily Harm – Domestic Abuse, after a five-day jury trial before the Honorable Daniel S. Diehn.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Tornado Warning Issued for Wood County

National Weather Service Green Bay WI 419 PM CDT Wed Jun 15 2022 The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Central Wood County in central Wisconsin... * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 419 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles west of Pittsville, or 15 miles southeast of Neillsville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Pittsville around 430 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && LAT...LON 4459 9032 4469 9003 4468 8987 4462 8984 4451 8984 4451 8978 4442 8973 4435 9032 TIME...MOT...LOC 2119Z 239DEG 48KT 4445 9032 TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN.
WOOD COUNTY, WI

