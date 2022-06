If you drive a vehicle powered by an internal-combustion engine, you buy gas. And with that gas purchase, you're paying state and federal taxes. For Louisiana drivers it amounts to .20 cents per gallon state tax, and approximately .18 cents per gallon federal tax. In 2019 that amounted to revenues of over $44 Billion dollars. Billion... Depending on the jurisdiction, some of those taxes are to be used only for improving infrastructure. But if you drive an electric vehicle, you don't pay for gas. And if you drive a hybrid, you're not buying as much gas. So EV & hybrid drivers aren't paying those taxes, or aren't paying enough, according to the state.

