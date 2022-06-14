ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

Iberia Parish ATV crash leaves man in critical condition

By Abigail Jones
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after being airlifted to a hospital with critical injuries from an ATV crash that happened in the early morning hours of...

99.9 KTDY

New Iberia Police Arrest Lafayette Murder Suspect

Lafayette Police Department officials say a man wanted in a homicide in Lafayette was arrested in New Iberia. Lafayette Police Spokesperson Robin Green says officials in New Iberia arrested Jason Provost Sr. for the murder of 37-year-old Mary Elizabeth Faulk. On Friday, June 10, officers found the body of Faulk...
NEW IBERIA, LA
99.9 KTDY

Man Arrested in New Iberia Burglary Lied to Police about Who He Is

A man who was busted while inside of a home in New Iberia burglarizing the place decided to lie to police about his identity, and it didn't work. According to New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter yesterday afternoon their officers were called about a burglary that was happened. They, along with a K-9 officer, surrounded the house.
NEW IBERIA, LA
KATC News

New Iberia man arrested on various firearm and drug charges

New Iberia Police responded to a narcotics complaint called in by Probation and Parole agents. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, officers arrived at a residence in the 100 block of Delasalle Drive where agents were conducting a check on Caleb Bundick who is currently on probation. Agents said upon entering the residence, they were met with the smell of marijuana.
NEW IBERIA, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Intersections With the Longest Red Lights—Did Y’all Get This Right?

Lafayette is a little city with big city traffic congestion. One reason is that if you want to get anywhere in the city, you must stay grounded. Big cities have a network of roadways that carry you above everything and drop you off in the area you want to be in, just take the appropriate exit. In Lafayette, if you want to go from one side of town to the other, aside from I-10, there are no significant thoroughfares to move everyone quickly. You will have to stay grounded, experiencing road work and many many intersections. Therefore, you will have to deal with traffic signals.
LAFAYETTE, LA

