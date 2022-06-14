Iberia Parish ATV crash leaves man in critical condition

ROSEDALE - Deputies searched through a cane field Wednesday night for suspects in a West Baton Rouge Parish shooting earlier in the day. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said two suspects are currently in custody and deputies are looking for one more in a cane field off Sidney Road in Rosedale.
Lafayette Police Department officials say a man wanted in a homicide in Lafayette was arrested in New Iberia. Lafayette Police Spokesperson Robin Green says officials in New Iberia arrested Jason Provost Sr. for the murder of 37-year-old Mary Elizabeth Faulk. On Friday, June 10, officers found the body of Faulk...
A jury unanimously found Troy Watson guilty of attempted second-degree murder relating to a 2020 Morgan City shooting that injured his stepdaughter, according to a press release from the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
A man who was busted while inside of a home in New Iberia burglarizing the place decided to lie to police about his identity, and it didn't work. According to New Iberia Police Captain Leland Laseter yesterday afternoon their officers were called about a burglary that was happened. They, along with a K-9 officer, surrounded the house.
New Iberia Police responded to a narcotics complaint called in by Probation and Parole agents. On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, officers arrived at a residence in the 100 block of Delasalle Drive where agents were conducting a check on Caleb Bundick who is currently on probation. Agents said upon entering the residence, they were met with the smell of marijuana.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested a Jeanerette man for allegedly setting a fire that damaged four businesses. Roger Hogan, 58, was booked on June 13 on one count each of Simple Arson and Criminal Trespass.
Lafayette is a little city with big city traffic congestion. One reason is that if you want to get anywhere in the city, you must stay grounded. Big cities have a network of roadways that carry you above everything and drop you off in the area you want to be in, just take the appropriate exit. In Lafayette, if you want to go from one side of town to the other, aside from I-10, there are no significant thoroughfares to move everyone quickly. You will have to stay grounded, experiencing road work and many many intersections. Therefore, you will have to deal with traffic signals.
