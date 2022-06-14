ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Coinbase Global plans to cut 1,100 jobs, or 18% of staff

By The Associated Press
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axcbN_0gAGayeL00
Coinbase Job Cuts FILE - An advertisement for Coinbase, center, is displayed on NASDAQ billboard in Times Square, New York, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Coinbase Global says, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, it plans to cut about 1,100 jobs, or approximately 18% of its global workforce, as part of a restructuring in order to help manage its operating expenses in response to current market conditions. The company said in a regulatory filing that it expects to have about 5,000 total employees at the end of its current fiscal quarter on June 30. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig)

Coinbase Global says it plans to cut about 1,100 jobs, or approximately 18% of its global workforce, as part of a restructuring in order to help manage its operating expenses in response to current market conditions.

The cryptocurrency trading platform said in a regulatory filing that it expects to have about 5,000 total employees at the end of its current fiscal quarter on June 30.

The company reported last month that active monthly users fell by 19% in the first quarter amid the decline in crypto values. Cryptocurrencies soared early in the pandemic as ultralow rates encouraged some investors to pile into the riskiest investments. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has tumbled and briefly fell below $21,000 in Asia on Tuesday, down from a peak of $68,990 late last year.

Coinbase estimates that it will incur about $40 million to $45 million in total restructuring expenses, mostly related to employee severance and other termination benefits.

The restructuring plan is anticipated to be substantially complete in the second quarter.

The remote-first company was founded in 2012 and has no headquarters. It went public just over a year ago, in April 2021, by listing its stock directly and skipping the traditional process of hiring underwriters. Shares closed on the first day at around $328. In premarket trading Tuesday, the stock lost 7% to $48.40.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Head of George Soros’ Family Office Predicts Ethereum (ETH) Will Gain Traction Over Bitcoin (BTC): Report

The CEO of an investment management firm founded by George Soros says cryptos have passed the test when it comes to appealing to traditional investors. In an interview with Bloomberg Wealth, Dawn Fitzpatrick of Soros Fund Management (SFM) tells host David Rubenstein that among the top two crypto assets, she believes Ethereum (ETH) will grab more market share from Bitcoin (BTC) due to environmental concerns.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Top Coinbase Executives Have Unloaded $1,200,000,000 Worth of Shares Since the Exchange’s Public Listing: Report

Executives at top crypto exchange Coinbase are reportedly selling off $1.2 billion worth of the company’s shares since its direct listing in April 2021. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Coinbase CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong, co-founder Fred Ehrsam, president and chief operating officer Emilie Choi and chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee are responsible for the sales.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Workforce#Cryptocurrencies#The Associated Press
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $55M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $55,204,926 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qkcaxx759t3ucmrkgmcd9wx3rnw8uzj3e0hdw49. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Gives Surprise Support to Two Altcoins Built on Ethereum, Triggering Price Spike

A pair of altcoins that prioritize decentralization are joining top US crypto exchange Coinbase’s roster of crypto assets. In an announcement, Coinbase says BitDAO (BIT) will start trading on Coinbase Pro paired with Tether (USDT) once appropriate liquidity conditions are met. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) aiming...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $222M BTC From Gemini To Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just transferred $222,982,066 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini, and the investor then sent these funds to Coinbase. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Opening Bell: Everyone's losing on bitcoin

Bitcoin's all over the headlines, but for a very different reason than just a few months ago. Far fewer conversations today are about riding the token to the moon, since it's as close to Earth as it's been since December 2020. I'm Phil Rosen, and it'd be my pleasure to...
CURRENCIES
pymnts

For Coinbase, Crypto Winter Is Here

Top cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase’s stock is crumbling faster than bitcoin as crypto winter hits the one-time Wall Street darling. With its stock having broken $50 on June 14, Nasdaq-listed COIN is about 85% off its $342 launch price, while at $20,000, bitcoin is roughly 70% off its November 2021 high above $68,000.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Coinbase slashes staff by 18% amid bear market

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong officially announced on Tuesday that he made a "difficult decision" to reduce the size of the Coinbase team by about 18% due to a starting economic recession. “We appear to be entering a recession after a 10+ year economic boom. A recession could lead to another...
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

Coinbase Lays Off 1,100 People In Preparation For Prolonged Bear Market

It has already been a challenging couple of months for the crypto sector and nobody is feeling the heat more than crypto-related employees who have been dropping like flies in recent weeks. After initially freezing hiring, Coinbase has become the latest company to lay off workers as the market sees...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Coinbase CEO says it is laying off 18% of its workers

The crypto exchange, which went public last year with share prices touching the $350 mark, has lost momentum and is trading at nearly $52 per share with a market cap of under $12 billion at the time of writing. In a blog post, Armstrong said he has had multiple conversations...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Coinbase Stock Chart: There’s One Bit of Good News

The story in crypto has been decisively bearish in 2022, although that’s not unusual given the state of the stock market. The Nasdaq has now suffered a larger peak-to-trough decline than it did during the covid-19 selloff in Q1 2020, while bitcoin is hitting multi-year lows and suffering through one of its largest declines.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tuesday's Market Minute: Bitcoin's Bust

It’s no secret Monday’s session was difficult for investors exposed to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin futures have tumbled about 68% from their all-time high in November of last year, when it touched over $69,000. Ether also has lost about 75% of its value since November. The double-digit sell-off in both products weighed on the equity market, dragging down companies with exposure to digital assets.
STOCKS
Reason.com

Bitcoin Crashes to $21,000, Coinbase Lays Off 18 Percent of Work Force

Bitcoin is now trading at $21,000, down about $47,000 since last November when it neared $68,000. Prominent companies like crypto exchange Coinbase, after hiring aggressively all year, have turned to layoffs. Aiming to cut about 18 percent of the work force, Coinbase is basically undoing the hiring gains it made this year. Those laid off will receive at least 14 weeks of severance, with tenured employees receiving an additional two weeks for every year worked after the first.
STOCKS
notebookcheck.net

Coinbase CEO expects a long crypto winter as the exchange lays off 1100 employees while running an NBA ad to mock pessimists

The CEO of America's largest crypto exchange Coinbase issued a stark warning about the length of the recession he expects the Federal Reserve's decision to dramatically raise interest rates would cause. Announcing a big round of Coinbase staff layoffs, CEO Brian Armstrong argues in a letter to his employees that "a recession could lead to another crypto winter, and could last for an extended period."
MARKETS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy