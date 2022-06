The 2022 NBA Finals could have been the coronation of Jayson Tatum as one of the NBA's true, elite superstars – but as of yet, it has not worked out that way. The Boston Celtics forward hasn't really had a game where he has stepped up and dominated in the way that he can. There have been fits and starts, but he certainly hasn't done it throughout an entire game.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO