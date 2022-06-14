ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Region Cooling Centers Open During NWI Heat Wave

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service says an excessive heat warning is in effect for northwest Indiana through 8pm tomorrow (Wednesday, June 15th). Temperatures will be dangerously hot, with heat-index values approaching 110 degrees. In addition, the National Weather Service has declared today an “Air Quality Action Day” for the state, with ozone...

wboi.org

Northeast Indiana endured a "derecho" Monday night

Heavy thunderstorms battered northeast Indiana Monday night, damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power just as record high temperatures showed up in the area. Three rounds of storms began Monday afternoon, but the biggest roared through around 10 p.m. That storm has been declared a derecho by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Block Club Chicago

It Could Feel Like 105 Degrees Wednesday, And More Storms Are Expected — But Things Will Cool Off Soon

CHICAGO — The city could feel as hot as 105 degrees Wednesday, and a potentially dangerous thunderstorm could hit — but relief is coming. Chicago is expected to be sunny and hot Wednesday, with a high near 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. But it’ll be humid, and it could feel like 100-105 degrees outside, with the worst of the heat occurring during the afternoon, according to the weather agency.
CHICAGO, IL
olive92.com

Supercell thunderstorm rips through Chicago with 90 mph gusts, tearing roof from building

The National Weather Service sent survey crews to the Schaumburg area Tuesday to confirm whether or not a tornado had touched down the night before. As of late afternoon, a survey team was still investigating possible tornado damage in and around Bellwood —a western suburb where wind during Monday evening’s supercell thunderstorm ripped off the roof of an apartment building, displacing 30 families but injuring no one.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Over 38,000 ComEd customers impacted by outages due to severe storms Monday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe storms passed through the Chicago area Monday night leaving residents without power. Over 38,000 ComEd customers are currently impacted by the outages. Nearly 500 ComEd crews are working to restore power before temperatures heat up to nearly 100 degrees. The Chicago area is under an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday. "It's a race against the clock and the sun, but we are trying to get those restored as quickly as we can," Shannon Breymaier, ComEd spokesperson, told CBS 2.    Breymaier said most of the outages are due to high winds during the storm. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Damage reported after multiple tornado warnings in area

CHICAGO — Ahead of a potential extreme heat wave this week, the skies erupted in the Chicago area Monday afternoon and evening – prompting several tornado warnings. The first Tornado Warning was issued for Cook and Kane counties at around 6 p.m. Shortly after, the City of Chicago was involved. Two warnings encompassed the entire city until 7:45 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE DOWNTOWN CHICAGO TORNADO ALARM HAS THE INTERNET GOING WILD

A tornado warning was issued for Chicago, Cicero and Schaumburg on Monday evening as torrential rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning battered the area. The warning was in effect until approximately 7:15 p.m. Monday, according to an alert. Residents throughout the city reported hearing tornado sirens going off. Fire...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

LIVE: Tens of Thousands Without Power Following Severe Storms

Dangerous storms have brought tornado warnings and watches across parts of the Chicago area during the afternoon rush hour Monday. Here's a live blog of what's happening across the area as the storms move through. Be sure to keep track of what's happening in your area and take cover if the storms move into your area.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Tornado Warning – Porter and Lake CO, IN

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 728 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Whiting, or near East Chicago, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado, quarter size hail and 80 mph winds. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Munster around 735 PM CDT. Schererville, Highland and Griffith around 740 PM CDT. Gary and Merrillville around 745 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Hobart, Crown Point, Lake Station, New Chicago, South Haven, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Winfield, Valparaiso and Hebron. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 29. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 21. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 248 and 261.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Summer cruises into downtown Lansing in first Cruise Night of the season

LANSING, Ill. (June 13, 2022) – Summer in Lansing officially kicked off with the first Cruise Night of 2022. An annual Lansing tradition, Cruise Night drew large crowds on Saturday, June 11. Although the skies were cloudy and there was a chance of rain, the weather didn’t ruin the fun; in fact, with steady temperatures in the 70s, the weather was perfect for a night spent outdoors.
LANSING, IL
abc17news.com

Chicago woman dies after falling into the Colorado River while on a commercial river trip, NPS says

A 47-year-old woman died Saturday after she fell in to the Colorado River, according a news release from the National Park Service. Sheetal Patel, of Chicago, had hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was beginning a multi-day boating trip Saturday. She was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when she was caught by the current in the Colorado River, the release said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire damages insulation supply at roofing business in Hammond, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire destroyed a roofing business in Hammond, Indiana Fire officials said the fire burned roofing insulation, leading to structural damage at Gluth Roofing, located at 6701 Osborn Ave.Fireworks are the suspected cause of the fire. Roofing insulation used for schools was destroyed, causing a hit to the company already suffering from supply issues. Gluth roofing had another fire at the business in June of 2020.
HAMMOND, IN
CBS Chicago

Northwest side residents, alderman try to stave off illegal July 4th fireworks displays

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A viewer reached out to CBS 2, frustrated about illegal fireworks in her northwest side neighborhood.She said she's pestered police, the Chicago Park District and her alderman with no results since last summer. Now, almost a year later, she's asking for action again ahead of the July 4th holiday. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside her crusade.In tiny Green Briar Park on the northwest side of Chicago, you'll finds lots of tiny feet."I love that it's a place that the kids hang out," said Madeline Katan who also gets squeamish about the squeals because she's worried about...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Severe storm downs trees in Stickney and Berwyn, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Stickney residents are waking up to storm damage Tuesday after severe weather Monday evening. A tree fell on a home at 40th Street and Euclid Avenue. On 39th Street and Elmwood Avenue, a massive tree was completely uprooted by the storm.CBS 2 reached out to Stickney police for more details. In Berwyn, Illinois, a downed tree damaged a car parked in front of a house, at 3825 Wenonah Ave., during the storm. The back and front windshields were shattered and the unoccupied car was dented. There does not appear to be any damage to the house. "All of the sudden I saw a tree start tipping over," neighbor Jacob Serrano said. "First it tipped over, then it came up, it came back down and all I know is two cars are covered." 
STICKNEY, IL
