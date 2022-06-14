St. Cloud Wading Pools to Remain Closed for the Summer

ST CLOUD -- Hundreds of quilters are visiting St. Cloud this weekend. Show Director Brenda Lyseng says the conference is all about a love for quilting. Why are they here? Because they love quilts. A lot of them are quilters, and so they are coming to see quilts and be inspired by the quilts. They're here to see the vendors and buy more fabric and more tools and notions. They're here to hang out with friends. But there are a lot of non-quilters here because they just love the art. They're just gorgeous quilts. Very traditional, very modern, everything in between all the styles.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO