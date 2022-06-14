ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Wading Pools to Remain Closed for the Summer

By Jim Maurice
 5 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- As we prepare for our hottest days so far this season, the city of St. Cloud has determined it will not be able to open the wading pools again this summer....

96.7 The River

St. Cloud Grocery Prices: 2019 vs 2022

Anecdotally, grocery prices seem to have risen about 300% in the last couple of years post-pandemic. But how much have prices REALLY gone up?. I checked out a local grocer's advertisement from 2019 and compared the prices to the ad from this week. Considering that these are items in the circular, they may be sale prices and not exactly accurate as far as day-to-day price.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

MnDOT Installing New Road and Weather Sensors Across Central MN

BAXTER -- A handful of central Minnesota highways are getting some new technology to help the Minnesota Department of Transportation monitor driving conditions. MnDOT is installing nine new Road Weather Information Systems over the course of the summer. The RWIS is an environmental sensor station in the field that collects weather data, pavement conditions, and visibility.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

St. Cloud V.A. Helping Vets with Lifestyle Changes

The St. Cloud V.A. has a program called "move" which focuses on helping veterans with comprehensive lifestyle changes which includes nutrition, physical activity and behavioral changes. Anne Voigt is the Move Coordinator at the St. Cloud V.A. She teaches classes as well as seeing veterans individually. The Move program has...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
