A new fried chicken restaurant is opening up soonEiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Few sectors within the fast-food industry have seen the kind of growth and development over the last several years as the world of fried chicken. Specifically the chicken sandwich. Chicken sandwich wards have crept up and sprouted rivalries between individual burger chains, each of which touts their particular chicken sandwiches as the best, the crunchiest, or the spiciest. However, other restaurants are now specifically focusing on just fried chicken, and one of the fastest-growing chains is now looking to rapidly expand throughout metro Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO