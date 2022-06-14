Kiwanis Pancake Day - creating some unique pancakes

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was yesterday in the wee hours of Wednesday morning folks were woken up by the sounds of tornado sirens as a barrage of storms overnight Tuesday marched along the I-80 corridor, with one of those storms producing a strong tornado which has now been confirmed by the National Weather Service of Hastings. The time was 12:16am when the tornado first touched down south of Road 2 between Road D and E. It then traveled along a 7.5 mile path for approximately 9 minutes to the east northeast eventually lifting just south of the intersection of Road K and Road 4. But in it’s wake, the EF-2 tornado with estimated peak winds of 115 mph, left a long scar of damage. The twister mangled grain silos, vehicles, homes, out buildings, trees and also injured two people. According to the weather service here in Hastings, the maximum width of the tornado was 400 yards wide or about 4 football field lengths. It wasn’t the only tornado to touch down with these storms as 2 other tornadoes, both rated EF-1, touched down overnight Tuesday. One in Cass county and another near Treynor, Iowa. Neither causing any injuries, however causing severe damage to homes, property and trees.

