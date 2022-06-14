ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

Kiwanis Pancake Day - creating some unique pancakes

KSNB Local4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower utility workers and clean-up crews were out and about this morning across Hastings after Tuesday...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

KSNB Local4

Grand Islanders eating hot dogs for a good cause

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On a day that felt hot enough to boil hot dogs, the Coney Island Lunch Room held a hotdog eating contest for a good cause. Nearly 20 people came out to wolf down hot dogs in good fun Saturday morning to benefit the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Centura FFA receives donation from auction house

CAIRO, Neb. (KSNB) - When BigIron Auctions held its conference in May, the Centura FFA chapter was asked to volunteer to work it. In return for their hard work, the auction house held an auction, with all proceeds going back to the FFA chapter. In all, $15,000 dollars was raised,...
CAIRO, NE
KSNB Local4

Heartland United way to host volunteer fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Heartland United Way and Big Red Treats are hosting a volunteer fair on Tuesday, June 21. You and your family are invited to Big Red Treats to get to know our community partners. By visiting with all present community agencies, you will earn a FREE small ice cream and be put into a drawing to win a $50 Big Red Treats gift card. Join us on Tuesday, June 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Big Red Treats (223 W 3rd Street in Grand Island, NE).
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

GM lovers gather at Motorsport Park Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was zoom, zoom at Motorsports Park Hastings, as the ‘GM Make My Day Go and Show’ wrapped up on Saturday afternoon. Car enthusiasts from around the state brought their Camaros and Corvettes to drive on the newly repaved track. Local4′s Kasey Mintz was...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Masker Football Academy holds youth football camp

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Masker Football Academy visited Central Catholic High School in Grand Island Saturday. The camp featured two, two hour long session for grades second through fifth and sixth through eighth grade. Autographs, prizes and pictures were awarded throughout the camp, and every camper received a t-shirt.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Weekend heat expected to impact car safety

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Temperatures are rising and so should awareness of how to properly deal with the heatwave. One of the more overlooked elements is temperatures in vehicles. “Even at 85 degrees, the temperature in a vehicle can get up to 100, 115, or 125. So you can imagine...
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

June 16, 2022 Morning Forecast

Power utility workers and clean-up crews were out and about this morning across Hastings after Tuesday night’s storms. Hastings College welcomed a total of 68 students to partake in a fine arts immersive experience, called Open Space.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Hastings Five Points Bank dominates Omaha South 8-0, 13-2

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Five Points Bank welcomed Omaha South to Duncan Field Saturday for a pair of games. After taking the first game, 8-0, the Chiefs were on the hunt for their second win of the day. Five Points Bank managed to score nine runs in the third and they never looked back. Hastings would only allow Omaha South to score two runs in their 13-2 victory in Game two.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

The West team dominates in Sertoma 8-Man Football Classic

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The 44th Annual Nebraska 8-Man Football Classic took place at Adams Central High School Saturday. It was a battle between West versus East as the top All-Star football players in the state were hand picked for this weeks game. The 8-Man Football Classic donates their proceeds to the Nebraska Speech and Hearing Association.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Lushton Tornado Confirmed

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was yesterday in the wee hours of Wednesday morning folks were woken up by the sounds of tornado sirens as a barrage of storms overnight Tuesday marched along the I-80 corridor, with one of those storms producing a strong tornado which has now been confirmed by the National Weather Service of Hastings. The time was 12:16am when the tornado first touched down south of Road 2 between Road D and E. It then traveled along a 7.5 mile path for approximately 9 minutes to the east northeast eventually lifting just south of the intersection of Road K and Road 4. But in it’s wake, the EF-2 tornado with estimated peak winds of 115 mph, left a long scar of damage. The twister mangled grain silos, vehicles, homes, out buildings, trees and also injured two people. According to the weather service here in Hastings, the maximum width of the tornado was 400 yards wide or about 4 football field lengths. It wasn’t the only tornado to touch down with these storms as 2 other tornadoes, both rated EF-1, touched down overnight Tuesday. One in Cass county and another near Treynor, Iowa. Neither causing any injuries, however causing severe damage to homes, property and trees.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Excessive heat this weekend as temperatures soar into the triple digits

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -A stalled out front to the south will start to slowly lift north today and tonight as a warm front which will usher in more heat for the end of the weekend. Skies will be sunny this afternoon with highs today ranging from the lower 90s northeast to the lower 100s southwest. Winds will start to get a bit breezy out of the south and southeast at 10 to 25 mph. Expect clear skies overnight with lows Saturday morning in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Sunny skies again for the day tomorrow with breezy south winds between 15 to 30 mph. High temperatures tomorrow will get into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Sunday’s highs will will reach the upper 90s and low to mid 100s. Highs for most on Monday will get to between 100° and 105°. There might be some mid to upper 90s northwest where a cold front approaches. South winds will be fairly strong Saturday through Monday at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts possibly over 35 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KSNB Local4

Grand Island to receive $6.3 million for major rail project

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNB) - Grand Island will receive $6.3 million in federal grant funds for a major rail project. Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of Senate Commerce Committee, announced that Nebraska Central Railroad will use the money to construct four new rail sidings. The investment will enable construction of four...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Woman embezzles Grand Island company

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Kimberley Kaye Brummett, 59, of Elkhorn, Nebraska, was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard to a five-year term of imprisonment following her conviction for two counts of wire fraud. After she completes her prison sentence, Brummett will serve three years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Mini bike driver collides with vehicle in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are reminding people to say off the roadways when driving mini bikes, following crash with a vehicle. The accident happened Wednesday just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Beal Street in Grand Island. According to police, a 12-year-old...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Seat belts save family of 10 following I-80 accident

HALL COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A family of 10 is lucky to be alive following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Wood River. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday near the Wood River interchange. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a van was cut off by another vehicle,...
WOOD RIVER, NE
KSNB Local4

NSP troopers locate missing Indiana girl near Kearney, Colorado man arrested

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have located a missing 13-year-old girl from Indiana and arrested a Colorado man following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Wednesday. Wednesday afternoon, NSP was notified by the Lafayette, Indiana Police Department that the missing girl was believed to be...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Stolen vehicle recovered, juvenile apprehended in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Grand Island Police Department have taken a juvenile into custody following a pursuit and search Thursday night in Grand Island. At approximately 8:20 p.m. Thursday, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Impala traveling at 90 miles per hour on Interstate...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Local housing market still active despite rising home values

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Many potential home-buyers are finding the recent housing market to be quite competitive in central Nebraska. Prices of homes are soaring through the area, and that’s only being compounded by the rising interest rates that are coming with it. Home values are rising right alongside...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman out nearly $8,000 after wallet stolen

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is out thousands of dollars after her wallet was stolen while she was shopping. Grand Island Police said a 55-year-old woman was shopping at TJ Maxx when at some point, her Louis Vuitton wallet was stolen out of her purse. The wallet included $1,000 cash, six bank cards and her driver’s license.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Community Policy