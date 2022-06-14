ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

CJ Fredrick following a plan to be ready for the Bahamas

By Shawn Smith
gobigbluecountry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter sitting out the entire 2021-22 season, Kentucky guard C.J Fredrick is healthy and ready to suit up for the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2022-23 campaign. Fredrick missed last season after suffering a hamstring injury while warming up prior to Kentucky’s loss to Duke in the Champions Classic....

gobigbluecountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas gets rematch with Baylor in this year’s Big 12/SEC Challenge

Arkansas will get a shot at redemption. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Baylor, the team that knocked them out of the Elite Eight in the 2020-21 season, as part of the 2022-23 Big 12/SEC Challenge. It’s one of 10 games on the slate for the challenge in late January. Last year, Arkansas beat West Virginia at Bud Walton Arena, 77-68, as part of the yearly head-to-head between the leagues. The meeting between the Razorbacks and Bears will be the 145th in the series. Baylor is Arkansas’ fourth most common opponent dating back to their days in the Southwest Conference. The only teams...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Lexington, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Lexington, KY
Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Basketball
Lexington, KY
College Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

We now know who Arkansas will pitted against in the Battle 4 Atlantis

Arkansas will be headed to the Bahamas for basketball. The Razorbacks were confirmed as part of the eight-team Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the early part of the 2022-23 season. The tournament is a veritable who’s who of the college basketball world. Joining the Hogs on Paradise Island are defending national runner’s-up North Carolina and perennial powerhouse Villanova, along with Michigan, Memphis, Stanford, Oklahoma and Northern Iowa, per a report by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Arkansas has never competed in Bahamas, though the Razorbacks have played every team that’s participating and all but Villanova and Memphis in the last decade. The Razorbacks finished the 2021-22 season in the Elite Eight where they were defeated by Duke. It was Arkansas’ second straight season making that round of the NCAA Tournament. Coach Eric Musselman’s roster will have a far different look next year, too. The Hogs return just two scholarship players off last year’s roster – guard Devo Davis and forward Kamani Johnson – but bring in the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the country and six players from the transfer portal. List Transfer portal finished, here's a look at Arkansas' basketball roster
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How to watch Texas A&M vs Oklahoma in Game 1 of the College World Series

Are you still basking in the glory that was the Aggies baseball squad clinching their first College World Series birth since the 2017 season? I know I am! After sweeping the regional series against Oral Roberts, Louisiana, and the former Schlossnagle-led TCU, the Aggies continued their perfect run in the Super Regionals, notching back-to-back close victories against the very talented Louisville Cardinals, earning their long-awaited 7th CWS birth in what is currently one of the most legendary seasons in Texas A&M sports history. The Aggies are in “Bracket #1” and will face off against the Oklahoma Sooners, on Friday  afternoon. The two other teams in the bracket consist of the Texas Longhorns and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who will play after the Aggies and Sooners, with the winner of both games facing each other in the next round. Here are the details for game #1 Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Date: Friday, June 17th Time: 1:00 PM Central, 2:00 PM Eastern Channel: ESPN Place: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska  
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy