Tom Cruise's new movie Top Gun: Maverick is raking in praise and cash at the box office, and that's not sitting well with many former members of the Church of Scientology. Leah Remini took to her social media over the weekend to call out Cruise for his strong links to the group, which has been accused of using harmful practices to control and exploit its members. Cruise has been Scientology's most famous face for decades, and Remini herself was also once part of the Church. However, she has since left it and has spent the last few years trying to expose it through her own TV series.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO