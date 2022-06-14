ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Thousands trapped as last bridge to key Ukrainian city destroyed

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rgr1X_0gAGU4JU00

Dnipro, Ukraine — Troops defending a crucial city in Ukraine 's embattled east have lost more ground to Russian forces. Severodonetsk is the last city controlled by Ukraine's own forces in the breakaway province of Luhansk, which, along with neighboring Donetsk, makes up Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of Donbas.

A Ukrainian official in the region has warned that Severodonetsk could face the same fate as Mariupol , the southern port city where, a month ago, Russia's invasion left thousands of Ukrainian civilians and troops trapped in grim conditions, cut off from basic supplies and with no way to escape.

CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay says the desperate effort to save Severodonetsk could decide how much of Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin is able to claim as a war prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLeHF_0gAGU4JU00
A map shows the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of eastern Ukraine's Donbas. Getty/iStockphoto

In another blow to Ukraine's chances, the last bridge to Severodonetsk, which connected it with its twin city of Lysychansk across the Siverskyi Donets River to the west, was destroyed by Russian forces. Now, for 100,000 Ukrainians stuck in Severodonetsk, there's no way to escape the surrounded city.

"You have two options," a commander of the pro-Russian separatists battling to take the city warned Ukraine's defenders . "Surrender or die."

The Ukrainian army is high on tenacity, but low on ammunition. To make sure none is wasted, they launch American surveillance drones to help their gunners get precise coordinates for attacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLoLi_0gAGU4JU00
Ukrainian soldiers remotely operate a drone, searching for Russian troops' positions, during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, June 8, 2022. Oleksandr Ratushniak/AP

They simply can't afford to miss, according to local commander Major Oleksandr.

"We have to get closer and take more risks, because our enemies have long-range artillery," he said.

Long-range artillery like Russia's "grad" rocket launchers. Ukrainian forces have destroyed some, using howitzers provided by the U.S. But they need more, Joe Goddard, a former British soldier now training Ukraine's National Guard forces, told CBS News.

"That's the sad part," he said. "I mean these guys want to go and fight, they want to take villages, they want to actually push the Russians back."

The problem for Ukraine's defenders, the former British soldier said, is "the sheer unevenness" of the battlefield created by Russia's overwhelming hardware advantage.

Smoke and dirt rise from the city of Severodonetsk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, June 13, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty

"So, they are being smashed every day in the trenches with these heavy guns, and they want to do more, but they can't," Goddard told CBS News.

Ukraine's government has now asked for an additional 1,000 howitzers, 500 tanks and 1,000 drones, among other heavy weapons.

Without them, the city of Severodonetsk — a crucial domino in the potential fall of the entire Donbas region — could fall any day.

Comments / 13

Lord Inquisitor Ahashion
1d ago

The Russians didn't destroy the bridge. Ukrainians did to slow the Russian advance. It literally makes zero sense why the Russians would deny themselves a river crossing. Why lie about something so simple? Does it make the Ukes look callous trapping their own behind enemy lines?

Reply(2)
6
Rhonda Blank
2d ago

just watch Biden send more artillery over there...and money....and make Putin really make good on his threat to come after us.... this wasn't our war to begin with.... but now we have Russia...China...and N Korea after us... this administration is going to kill us one way or another

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Putin just lost a major foothold in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church, heretofore a part of the Russian Orthodox Church, declared its independence last month after expressing disagreement with Patriarch Kirill’s position on the Russian-Ukrainian war . Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, had conveyed his support for what Russian President Vladimir Putin calls the...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Luhansk#Ukrainians#Dnipro#Cbs News#Ukraine Russian#Getty Istockphoto#Pro Russian
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
Slate

What Relatives of Russian Troops Killed in Ukraine Think About the “Special Military Operation”

MOSCOW—Russia has been fighting in Ukraine for more than 100 days, but the last time the government officially announced the number of casualties in the Russian army was in March, when 1,351 Russian troops had been killed. At the time, Ukrainian officials claimed the death toll among Russians was more than 15,000; now, they give a total of 30,000 military personnel killed. However, the figure can’t be independently verified.
MILITARY
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy