Worcester, MA

Massachusetts Senior Walks for Graduation After Being Paralyzed Months Prior

By Logan
 5 days ago
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Nine months ago, Jake Thibeault was stretchered off the ice from a hockey game and brought to Worcester's UMass Memorial Medical Center after a scary collision into...

