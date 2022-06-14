ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Bayern Munich Preparing New Proposal & Convinced Liverpool's Sadio Mane Will Transfer Ahead Of Next Season

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNzqO_0gAGQrBK00

As Bayern Munich prepare to launch a third offer for Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, a report has emerged suggesting the Bundesliga club are convinced the Senegalese will be playing for them next season.

As Bayern Munich prepare to launch a third offer for Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, a report has emerged suggesting the Bundesliga club are convinced the Senegalese will be playing for them next season.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Rumours that Bayern were interested in Mane and that the 30-year-old may be looking for a new challenge started ahead of the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

After the match in Paris, speculation continued with Mane not playing down the noise around a potential transfer whilst on international duty.

Liverpool appear to be resigned to losing one of their most important players but reports suggested they would only do business at a price they wanted and when they had found a suitable replacement.

The announcement to confirm striker Darwin Nunez as a Liverpool player in a transfer worth up to £85million from Benfica is expected later on Tuesday or Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fUtIC_0gAGQrBK00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

That leaves the fee as the only stumbling block preventing Mane's move to the Bundesliga giants who have already reportedly had two bids rejected.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Bayern have the third offer ready and the feeling at the club is more optimistic this time that it could be accepted.

The journalist goes on to say that the hierarchy at Bayern are convinced Mane will be their player for the start of the new season.

It does seem only a matter of time now before Liverpool accepts the fact they will lose their brilliant number 10 and he makes his move to Germany after six successful years at Anfield.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Suarez
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
HOLAUSA

Shakira reappears after her alleged split from Gerard Piqué

All eyes are on Shakira and her longtime boyfriend and father of her kids, Gerard Piqué. Rumors of an alleged split began circulating the internet, and fans of the singer and the FC Barcelona soccer player couldn’t believe that they would be calling it quits after more than...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Bayern Munich#Senegalese#The Champions League#Real Madrid#Imago#Nurphoto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
theScore

Report: Pogba agrees to rejoin Juventus on free transfer

Paul Pogba has verbally agreed to join Juventus for a second time as his Manchester United contract winds down, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman will take home a net salary of €8 million per season before bonuses - a significant drop from his income at the Red Devils - to ensure his return to Turin. United recently confirmed Pogba will be a free agent when his deal expires at the end of June.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy