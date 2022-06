Click here to read the full article. For the celebrated chef José Andrés, a deal seven years in the making is finally coming to fruition. Andrés’s ThinkFoodGroup will soon be opening a location of the Bazaar in Washington, DC’s Old Post Office building, the company announced on Monday. Previously, the chef was set to open a different restaurant in the same space, but at the time it was to be part of the Trump International Hotel. After then–presidential candidate Donald Trump made disparaging remarks about immigrants in 2015, Andrés pulled out. Now the Bazaar will be part of the new Waldorf...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO