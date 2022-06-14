ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Mize Cheerleaders Competed as Go BIG or Go Home during Camp

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mize Attendance Center’s Junior High Cheerleaders attended UCA summer cheer...

mageenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Free basketball clinic set for Saturday

A grandson in Bassfield is choosing to fight a battle with his grandma she never saw coming. A simple act has reminded this grandma she isn’t alone. New community developments could be coming to the City of Hattiesburg. CFD chief re-elected as president of MFFA. Updated: 2 hours ago.
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Creagh to lead the Trojan Soccer Team

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A new but familiar face will the lead the Trojan soccer team this fall. Jeremiah Creagh a former graduate and soccer player for Magee High School is returning to his alma mater to teach Business and coach soccer.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg church hosting basketball clinic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A lot of basketball, a lot of food and maybe, just maybe, a life lesson or two to take home. A free basketball clinic is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at South 28th Avenue Baptist Church, located at 1122 S. 28th Ave. The...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss College World Series gear arrives at Flowood store

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – College World Series apparel for the Ole Miss baseball team has arrived at the College Corner Store in Flowood. “It’s been great. We’ve had a lot of people coming out buying our gear. It’s just so fun to see how a team from Mississippi is going up there, and especially two […]
FLOWOOD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Mize, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
WKRG News 5

2 Greene County natives to compete for Miss Mississippi

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) — Two Greene County natives will compete for the title of Miss Mississippi next week, for the first time in the county’s history. McKay Lee Bray is the current Miss Pine Belt. Dariyel Johnson is Miss Presley Heights. They’ll join 29 other women through four rounds of competition June 20 to 24. […]
GREENE COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Sykes Sets State Record for RAW Bench Press

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. John Sykes, Director of Missions with Simpson County Baptist Association, Mendenhall, MS at age 57 sets State of Mississippi Record for RAW Bench Press on May 21, 2022 at Pass Christian, MS. Sykes Bench Press 370 Pounds / 167.5 Kilos, under the STRICK Commands of the Official United States Powerlifting Association for Men Ages 50 to 59 years old and in the weight Class of 242-275 lbs. Sykes works out at the Muscle Hut Gym in Magee, MS and has served 15+ years as Director of Simpson County Baptist Association.
MENDENHALL, MS
WDAM-TV

39th annual Juneteenth celebration kicks off Saturday in Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A tradition continues in Hattiesburg with the 39th annual Juneteenth celebration kicking off this Saturday. The Ray-E Foundation is proud to host the celebration in Hattiesburg. “Well, we’ll have a lot of stuff going on,” said foundation C.E.O. Ray Smith. “Actually, we’re doing a three-day...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

WATCH: 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced!

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congratulations!. Ken White of Brandon is the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. WLBT’s Wilson Stribling made the announcement live on WLBT at Noon Thursday. “Ken has won the dream home; that’s pretty exciting,” Stribling smiled. “It’s not every day you get...
MADISON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Big Or Go Home#1st Place Sideline#1st Place Cheer#Superior Squad Trophy 4#Uca Pin
mageenews.com

Pastor Anniversary and Revivial @ Faith Pine Grove MB Church

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. 1 Thessalonians 1:1-5 Keeping the Faith Pine Grove M.B CHURCH BRAXTON MS. Come help us celebrate our Pastor Curtis Hayes 15th...
BRAXTON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi sheriff issues open letter to family of fallen officer

A Mississippi sheriff published an open letter after reflecting on the death of Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom. Croom was killed while responding to a call where a woman, Brittany Jones, was shot to death. Her fiance, former Newton, Mississippi, police officer Dante Marquez Bender, was arrested in the shootings on Friday in Ackerman, Mississippi, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Meridian.
MERIDIAN, MS
jacksonadvocateonline.com

The 211th Mississippi Blues Trail Marker honors Dorothy Moore

The F.D. Music Hall on the Jackson State University campus is the site of the 211th Mississippi Blues Trail Marker and honors Jackson native Dorothy Moore. On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the Mississippi Blues Commission unveiled another Mississippi Blues Trail Marker with all the pomp and circumstance due a queen – that is Queen Dorothy Moore.
JACKSON, MS
travelnowsmart.com

Fun Things to Do in Flowood, Mississippi

Looking for fun things to do in Flowood? The City of Flowood is located in Rankin County, Mississippi. As of the 2020 U.S. Census, the city had a population of 10,202. It is part of the greater Jackson Metropolitan Statistical Area. Flowood is home to a variety of cultural institutions and attractions. The State Historical Museum is a cultural institution worth visiting, as is the Aquarium. The Outlets of Mississippi are another popular destination, especially for those looking for a day of shopping.
FLOWOOD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Mississippi disAbility MegaConference set for June 16-17 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi disAbility MegaConference, the state’s largest event for people with disabilities, their families and professionals, is set for June 16-17, 2022 at the Hilton Jackson on County Line Road. Speakers and exhibitors will share the latest information on topics such as healthcare, education, employment, mental health, safety and Mississippi ABLE.  The event is a great way […]
JACKSON, MS
WDSU

Mississippi man accused of beating his mother to death with hammer

Jackson police say a man is accused of beating his mother to death with a hammer. Sam Brown, public information officer for the Jackson Police Department, said it happened Wednesday evening at a home on Lakewood Drive. Police said Dekarius Funches, 21, is accused of killing his mother, Latasha Funches,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman released, not charged in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman who was taken in to custody by Hattiesburg police after a shooting on Monday, June 13 has been released. Investigators said a man was shot in his leg following a domestic dispute. The woman was initially taken into custody. However, police said she was released and no formal charges […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Sy Sullivan to serve on the 2022-2023 MS Agriculture Youth Council.

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces 2022 Mississippi Ag Youth Council Members. Jones, Smith, Tippah, Lincoln, Covington, Panola, Rankin, Simpson & Scott Counties...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Magee City Barn Sustains Damage

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Magee City Barn, which is located near the water tower, suffered damage following Thursday night, June 16, 2022, wind storm.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

Grandson goes bald to support grandma undergoing cancer treatments

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A grandson in Bassfield is choosing to fight a battle with his grandma she never saw coming. A simple act has reminded this grandma she isn’t alone. For three months, Francis Moore has been receiving bill after bill. “My children, they trying to...
BASSFIELD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy