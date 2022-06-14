Storm Tracker Forecast: Dry & windy conditions drive high fire danger Tuesday

Looks like you'll be fine leaving the jacket at home, and will want to dress in lighter layers before you head out the door Wednesday. You'll also want to get your sunglasses handy and pack some extra water as temperatures are heating up. High pressure is centered over the southwest today, and that is driving our hotter temperatures and dry conditions across northern California today. The ridge building inland is also cutting off our stronger north winds we've had for the last few days, but as the ridge tracks east this afternoon we'll start to get more influence from a wet and cooler system off the coast in the Pacific. That will drive stronger southwest winds across northern California from late this afternoon through the next few days. Fire danger will be moderate for most of the day, but will pick up into the high range in parts of the valley late this afternoon through this evening. Tehama County will have the worst of our fire danger as that's where the strongest winds will be out of the west this evening. Skies are clear over northern California this morning, and our temperatures are very mild early Wednesday. Valley and foothill areas have dipped into the 50's to 60's overnight, while our mountain areas are starting out in the 30's to 40's this morning. Winds will be out of the north to 10mph early today, but will shift to become out of the southwest this afternoon. Sustained winds up to 10mph are expected this afternoon, and then gusts out of the west up to 30mph will be likely in the valley this evening. High temperatures are projected to climb into the mid 90's to low triple digits in the valley, 80's to lower 90's in the foothills, and 70's to mid 80's in our mountain areas Wednesday afternoon.

TEHAMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO