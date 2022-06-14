Storm Tracker Forecast: Dry & windy conditions drive high fire danger Tuesday

You won't be needing a jacket on your way out the door, but temperatures are cooling down in your Thursday forecast. Looks like a good day to throw on some light layers, grab your sunglasses, and enjoy some fresh air outside. The ridge of high pressure that brought our hotter temperatures on Wednesday is now tracking well off to our east, and we have an area of low pressure tracking south off the coast of the Pacific Northwest today. The cooler and wet system off the coast will draw more clouds over northern California and leave us with a cooler afternoon across northern California today. Winds are mostly modest and out of the northeast this morning, but we'll have south winds picking up through the day. The south winds will usher in the Delta Breeze, which will enhance our cooling later today as marine air funnels up the valley from the Bay Area. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy this morning, but most of our region will end up partly cloudy to mostly sunny in the afternoon. The Northern Mountains will stay partly to mostly cloudy through the entire day on Thursday. Temperatures are very mild Thursday moring, with most areas running several degrees warmer than what we had on Wednesday morning. Valley areas are starting out in the 60's, while foothill areas are in the 50's to lower 60's and mountain areas are in the 40's to 50's as you're getting ready to head out the door. High temperatures are projected to end up much cooler than Wednesday this afternoon. Current projections have valley areas topping out in the mid 80's to low 90's, while foothill areas end up in the low 70's to lower 80's, and mountain areas top out in the upper 60's to upper 70's Thursday afternoon.
