ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Casino workers in Atlantic City authorized their leaders to call a strike against the gambling houses if they don’t get a new contract in a matter of weeks. The treat comes as the summer tourism season is in full swing. Emotions ran high Wednesday as 96% of Atlantic City union casino workers voted to authorize a strike. They say it’s something they don’t want to do but may have to. “What do you want? Contracts! When do you want it? Now!” Chants as unwavering as their resolve came Wednesday night as Atlantic City casino workers made a move toward...

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO