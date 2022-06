The Yankees were in a bind on Thursday when they learned that expected starter Luis Severino would have to hit the COVID-IL. So they had to turn to Clarke Schmidt for the start and call up Ryan Weber from Triple-A Scranton to take Severino’s roster spot, with an appearance highly likely. They also didn’t have Clay Holmes or Wandy Peralta available to pitch out of the bullpen after each reliever threw in the first two games of this series. So securing this possible sweep of the Rays was far from a lock.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO