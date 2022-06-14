ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Owamni in Minneapolis wins James Beard award for Best New Restaurant

boreal.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChef Sean Sherman prepares Indigenous meals for the Intertribal Foods Festival at the Powwow Arena adjacent to the Red Lake Nation College in 2016. Sherman's restaurant Owamni was awarded Best New Restaurant in the nation Monday night. Monika Lawrence for MPR News 2016. If you have tried and waited...

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in the Twin Cities, MN

The state of Minnesota is proud of its Twin Cities, Minneapolis-Saint Paul. They are also the state’s largest cities, located around three river connections: the Mississippi River, the Minnesota River, and the St. Croix River. The Minneapolis area lies mainly on the Mississippi River’s west side, while Saint Paul...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

4 Food Truck Destinations

The cheesecake factory hosts a rotating truck or two weekly in its parking lot. Pop inside to grab your cheesecake for dessert, and then get your hot food. (Soul Lao will be making a few appearances.) Off of Louisiana in St. Louis Park. Burnsville Center Parking Lot. The mall has...
BURNSVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
Bring Me The News

New fried chicken restaurant opens in south Minneapolis

There's a new fried chicken restaurant located along Minnehaha Avenue in south Minneapolis. Official Fried Chicken opened its doors at 4010 East 46th Street on Thursday, adding to the growing competition of fried chicken specialists in Minneapolis' South Side, with award-winning Revival a few miles to the west. Official Fried...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
trip101.com

Top 12 Things To Do Alone In Minneapolis, Minnesota - Updated 2022

Minneapolis is a beautiful city in the Northern state of Minnesota, full of vibrant activities and distinct local touches. There is a fluid mix of food, shopping, entertainment and culture to immerse in during your stay in Minneapolis. Explore the wonders of the city’s historical landmarks, along with its distinctive riverfront skyline, the home of various professional sports stadiums, and the wealth of food venues and cultural hotspots. It features the Minneapolis Institute of Art, the American Swedish Institute, the Mill City Museum, Minnehaha Regional Park and other tourist attractions that have received attention and recognition over the years. Locals are friendly and inviting, typically going out of their way to provide tourists with directions and recommendations, making the journey for solo travelers slightly less daunting. If you’re in need of accommodation for your solo trip, you’ll find options ranging from hotels with balcony to Vrbo vacation rentals. Scroll down for the best things to do alone in Minneapolis, Minnesota!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Workers seek union at Twin Cities’ largest property management company

Desk attendants and caretakers working for the Twin Cities’ largest residential property management company announced their intent to unionize on Wednesday, joining the groundswell of labor organizing that’s rippling through the service sector. If successful, the union could include more than 250 First Service Residential employees stationed at dozens of developments across the Twin Cities […] The post Workers seek union at Twin Cities’ largest property management company appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Beard
Reason.com

The Dangers of Rent Control on Display in the Twin Cities

Rents have reached record highs. But have no fear, renters! In the Minnesota cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, progressives persuaded people to vote for rent control. Except, profits are what persuade builders to build things. When profits are high, other builders build. That's what creates more housing and, eventually, lower rents.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota high school golf season ends in stunning fashion

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota high school golf season ended with some unique history for the boys in Class AAA.Northfield's defending champ Nate Stevens missed a putt that would have given him the title by himself. Then Edina's Jack Wetzel did the same. For the first time since the three-class system: a three-way tie for the state title."They're great people," said Wetzel, a senior headed to the Gophers next year. "So I'm pretty honored to share it with them."Owen Rexing of Rosemount birdied the last to claim a share of the title."I'm just a little bit in shock from not expecting...
EDINA, MN
saintpaulrepublicans.us

48th Annual Back to the 50’s Car Show June 17-19th, 2022

Seems like it has been quite some time since the last Back to the 50’s Car Show, but it was only last year that it made a statement by returning when other events were cancelled. The 2020 Event was cancelled. It’s a tradition with many Minnesota Families to come...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox40jackson.com

Crime spills into dozens of Minneapolis suburbs, sparking fear among residents

Crime is spilling into some Minneapolis suburbs and causing anxiety among residents, a recent data analysis found. “A large number of crimes can be a one-person crime wave, particularly in a suburban area with a relatively small population,” Chris Uggen, professor and criminologist at the University of Minnesota told the Star Tribune. “The numbers then go up, and the fear goes up, but it can still be a relatively small number of people who are actually doing the activities.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Best New Restaurant#Restaurant Info#Dakota People#Food Drink#Mpr News 2016#Indigenous#Hihanni
Matt Reicher

The Shocking 1912 Murder of Twenty-Year-Old Alice Matthews

Photo of Jennie and her sister Alice MatthewsLynn Blewett/Star TribuneMINNEAPOLIS, MN - The March 23, 1912, death of Alice Matthews shocked the city of Minneapolis. Attacked by a dark, brooding figure only a couple of doors from her home, she did everything possible to try to save her own life. Matthews fought bravely, but her cries for help went unheeded. Her case dominated local papers for a few weeks. However, the story eventually became old news, and her attacker was never found.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

MN DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac - Free webinars (including North Shore foraging), free Twins hats, and Pike zone regulations

DNR webinars cover aquatic invasive species, North Shore foraging. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in fishing, wildlife and outdoor skills to tune into upcoming webinars that will discuss aquatic invasive species and foraging wild edibles along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The first webinar on...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

All Squirreled Out: Minneapolis Homeowner Films 4 Sprawled Rodents Cooling Down

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Humans aren’t the only ones who need to beat the heat. Gerd Schweinitz shared a video with us from the Kenny neighborhood in Minneapolis that shows not one, not two — but four squirrels sprawled out on the stonework outside his home. (credit: Gerd Schweinitz) Experts say this is called “splooting,” and it’s something squirrels do to cool themselves down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wdayradionow.com

Minneapolis meteorologist sees Jeopardy winning streak end

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic's Jeopardy! winning streak is at an end. Ahasic won six straight games before losing the match that aired Tuesday evening. He won over 160-thousand dollars and says he will use some of the money to help pay for his upcoming wedding. Ahasic had...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, June 16

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,555 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,740. A person aged 20-25 from Scott County is included in today's newly reported deaths. It marks the 12th person in that age bracket to die from COVID in Minnesota, and the 22nd person 25 and younger to die from the disease in Minnesota since the start of the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy