Do you have plans for the Fourth of July Weekend? You do now! Whether you are visiting or staying in town, spend your weekend in Columbia. First Friday allows you to experience Downtown Columbia like a local. Musicians and performers are on the square, shops stay open a little later and spill outdoors onto the sidewalks, and restaurants are ready for hungry faces and thirsty patrons. You will experience the best shopping, dining, and live music happening around the town square in historic downtown Columbia, TN the first Friday of each month. We love First Fridays!

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO