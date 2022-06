Baritone-bass singer George Ezra became known for his boomy vocals and individualistic approach to acoustic-based music with his previous LPs, Wanted On Voyage and Staying At Tamara’s. These first two records saw him rise to success in the pop charts with hits such as Budapest and Shotgun, eventually scoring him the 2019 Brit Award for British Male Solo Artist. Ezra offered a discography that brought together folk, pop, country and indie in a way that made it cool enough to impress younger generations. Walk into any indie nightclub on a Saturday you’re sure to hear a bit of Paradise.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO