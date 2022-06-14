ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Morning Drive: Five-star OT sets official visit to Alabama

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Syndication: Enterprise News

Good Tuesday morning and welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive! Just in case there is someone new here, let me tell you a little about Morning Drive. Alabama Morning Drive is a piece we do each weekday morning that gives Tide fans a quick rundown of some of the latest news and notes involving the Crimson Tide.

Let’s dive right in!

On Monday, five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola took to Twitter and announced that he will be in Tuscaloosa this next weekend for an official visit with the Tide.

According to On3’s RPM, Okunlola is currently leaning toward the Michigan State Spartans, but Alabama is a close second and could close the gap even more with a strong visit. Nick Saban and his staff in Tuscaloosa are sure to bring their A-game this next weekend when Okunlola arrives.

Let’s take a look at some other stories involving the Tide, shall we?

Five-star OT Francis Mauigoa and his family were 'amazed' by visit to Alabama

After wrapping up his official visit with Alabama on Monday, five-star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa’s mother, Telesia, spoke with BamaOn3.

Telesia said that Francis was “overwhelmed and amazed” with his visit.

Four-star ATH Jacobe Johnson enjoys visit to Alabama

Four-star LB Raul Aguirre has 'fantastic' official visit with Tide

Four-star linebacker Raul Aguirre just wrapped up his official visit with Alabama over the weekend and took a few moments to offer up this quote to BamaOn3.

“It was not a good, not a great, but a fantastic visit. Just spending time with Nick Saban, coach Golding, and coach Kelly. Talking to the players. You go to a lot of these nice places, but you don’t see consistency in the players like you see at Alabama. The all-in mindset is on one thing and I think that’s what makes them so good. They all want to win and no one will stop them.”

In-state OT Wilkin Formby recaps Alabama official visit

Four-star offensive tackle prospect Wilkin Formby, from right there in Tuscaloosa took an official visit to Alabama this past weekend. The 6-foot-7 tackle would tell BamaOn3 that the Alabama coaches told him they “needed” him in this class.

That is going to wrap up our Tuesday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. Make sure you stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

