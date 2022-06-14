ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Prince Harry Looks Like "More of His Own Man" Attending Events Without Meghan Markle: Body Language Expert

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 5 days ago

It's been evident how connected Prince Harry feels to polo while playing in Southern California.

The Duke of Sussex is part of a local team called Los Padres, who last played on Friday in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County.

The royal has practiced the horseback sport since he was a little kid, and it's a passion he notably shares with his father Prince Charles and his brother Prince William—both of whom he reportedly has a fairly strained relationship with these days, since he and his wife Meghan Markle left their roles as senior British royals.

But while he's playing, the duke seems incredibly happy, according to body language expert Darren Stanton.

"It’s really interesting that Prince Harry appears always at his most relaxed and genuinely most happy when he’s either at the Invictus Games interacting with all the other athletes and attendees, or at other sporting occasions such as the polo," Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Slingo .

"When Harry is on his horse, you can see the determination in his face to do well at heart. Harry is a team player having been in the military, so he sometimes must find it quite hard to be in California away from loved ones in the U.K. However, at the weekend polo game his face was one of absolute elation and happiness as he played the sport and mingled with others.

"With his whole face engaged and his crow's feet visible at the side of his eyes in photos from the event, it’s clearly a genuine feeling of happiness.

"Prince Harry spoke with David Foster, with whom he appears to have forged a great friendship, and you can see the excitement in Harry‘s body language when he’s talking with David."

The royal spoke with Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee on the sidelines.

Stanton also commented on the duke's demeanor while spending time away from his wife.

"Harry also seems to be more of his own man when attending events on his own, as he has a confidence and resilience we don’t tend to see when he’s accompanied by Meghan Markle ," h adds.

ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

