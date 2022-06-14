Fun and games: Kids chalk street, paint mural at Stroll

Some say life isn’t all fun and games. That wasn’t the case on Friday night, however, during Hertford’s first Friday Night Stroll of the summer.

Perquimans County residents, neighbors, families and friends all gathered on a blocked-off Church Street in Hertford’s downtown to have fun, play games and listen to soft ballads whispering through the pines.

As adults sipped wine at Barley and Vine, youngsters either decorated the street with chalk or helped paint a mural on the rear wall of the Perquimans Arts League gallery.

“This is just a great event. We can really use something like this,” said Hertford resident Kim Brinn, adding, “It’s great to see the stores open late.”

Retail Hertford stayed open late during the Stroll, inviting customers to browse, shop, sip and enjoy complimentary beverages and snacks. Residents took advantage of the opportunity filling the tables at Bout Thyme Kitchen and Brew 2 Rescue Cafe.

Mandy and Chris Whitehurst provided live musical entertainment from the steps of the Perquimans County Courthouse. They were accompanied on their second set by their son Gavin, who has been playing just over a year.

Chris Whitehurst, a former music teacher at Perquimans High School, said he wasn’t sure Gavin was ready to perform at the Stroll. But his son proved up to the challenge, he said.

“We weren’t sure he was going to be confident enough with such a short practice time but he insisted on joining for the second set,” Whitehurst said. “We’re very proud of him.”

Music for Friday’s event was sponsored by the Perquimans Art League.

Also on hand for the Friday Night Stroll was Ms. Sheila, whose face paintings transformed young faces into unicorns, kitty cats and mermaids.

Artist David LaPerrier, a retired Coastie, also attended. He was there to help teach budding young artists the skills and techniques for painting a mural.

“We’ve been wanting to paint a mural on the back of the buildings for years,” said Susan Cox of Historic Hertford, the organization sponsoring the Hertford Stroll, referring to the rear of the PAL building. “Now it is happening.”

Hertford native Anna Robertson drew the mural’s design — dragon flies and flowers — on the building’s rear wall before the event began. Then using a variety of colors and brushes from the table LaPerrier set up, the group of budding young artists painted within the design’s lines to create the mural.

“This is a wonderful event. The kids are terrific,” said LaPerrier. “I may have to do a bit of touch up but that is what makes the project more fun.”

Then eyeing the other unpainted rear walls of buildings along Church Street, he said, “I’d love to keep going.”

He likely will get that chance.

“It’s one of the projects we want to continue on these Friday nights,” Cox said. “It’s like painting-with-numbers except there’s a real artist here.”

The free Friday Night Stroll will continue in downtown Hertford throughout the summer on the second Friday of each month. The family friendly event, which encourages entourages, is scheduled for July 8 and Aug. 12.