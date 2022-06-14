ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Did the Indian Government Demolish This Prominent Activist’s Home?

By Pallavi Pundir
Somaiya Fatima had just arrived at a relative’s home after spending two nights in detention when the news on TV gave her the shock of her life. There, on live video for the whole country to see, three gigantic bulldozers were smashing her family’s home into smithereens....

