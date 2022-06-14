ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Photos from the Middle of the Mosh Pit

Vice
Vice
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just like the urge to kiss, the urge to dance and the urge to scream on a rollercoaster, mosh pits are a strange, yet weirdly natural phenomenon. Something about heavy riffs and pummelling drums makes us want to barrel and smash into other people, like human bumper cars or gas particles....

www.vice.com

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Model Christy Turlington’s Daughter Grace, 18, Is Nearly As Tall As Mom In Rare Photo

Christy Turlington, 53, gave her fans a glimpse of her 18-year-old daughter Grace in one of her latest Instagram story photos. The supermodel posed with the teen and her husband Ed Burns, in a new and rare family pic she recently shared and they were all dressed in black upscale outfits, indicating they attended some kind of event. Christy’s fashion included a black ruffled sleeveless long dress while Grace wore a sleek sleeveless dress and Ed went with a button-down under a classic blazer and jeans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kerrang

Demi Lovato announces hellish new rock album HOLY FVCK

The time is nigh: Demi Lovato is ready to kickstart their new image and creative direction, and we’re eager to see what the former Disney pop-rocker has in store. You might be surprised by the 29-year-old’s sudden attention to emo, but the grittier scene is something Demi has dabbled in previously as a teen. And now, years later, the artist is reviving their past sound ahead of eighth studio album HOLY FVCK, which is set to have 16 tracks, according to a press release.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne posts eerie lyrics before ‘life-altering’ surgery

Ozzy Osbourne made sure to tell his fans how much he loves them just hours before his “life-altering” surgery. The Black Sabbath star, 73, shared his 2010 song “I Love You All” to his Instagram Story Monday, eerily zeroing in on the lyrics, “For all these years you’ve stood by me / God bless, I love you all.” A source close to the family told Page Six exclusively that Osbourne will need a “lengthy amount of convalescence” due to his age and the intensive nature of the surgery, which will remove and realign pins in his neck and back. His wife, Sharon Osbourne,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moshing#Download
Pitchfork

Shygirl Shares Arca-Produced New Song “Come for Me”: Listen

Shygirl has shared “Come for Me,” a new song produced by Arca that’s set to appear on her upcoming debut album Nymph. Check it out below. Nymph is out September 30 via Because Music. The London-based artist’s album will also feature collaborations with Mura Masa, BloodPop®, Vegyn, Danny L Harle, Kingdom, Sega Bodega, and more. It includes the previously shared single “Firefly.”
MUSIC
One Green Planet

Rescued Baby Flying Fox is Pampered Before His Release Back Into the Wild

This baby bat named Halloumi was found still alive on his electrocuted mom. Although sadly she couldn’t be saved, TikToker Jasmine Vink, a vaccinated and licensed bat rehabilitator and ecologist in Australia, brought Halloumi home and gave him some much-needed TLC. She wrapped him up in a warm blanket and decided that she would raise him until he was healthy and strong enough to be released.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Ultimate Classic Rock

1972’s Best Rock Albums

Our list of 1972's Best Rock Albums illustrates just how fickle fates often are. Some bands were in ascension, while others found themselves at the end of stirring runs. Some were experiencing career pinnacles, even as others completely fell apart. Yet, over the course of a strikingly diverse 12-month period, each somehow hit upon just the right mixture of creativity, gumption and timing.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Anthrax's Scott Ian play Slayer's Raining Blood with his 10-year-old son, Revel

It's unlikely that anyone would describe the music Scott Ian makes with his band, Anthrax, as "heartwarming," but the Instagram videos he shoots with his 10-year-old son, Revel, certainly are. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music...
MUSIC
Vogue

Harry Styles’s Tour Outfits Keep On Getting Better

Statement jumpsuits have been a permanent fixture in Harry Styles’s world tour wardrobe. From the sequined Gucci all-in-one he wore to perform with Shania Twain at Coachella, to the custom striped one-piece by JW Anderson he sported on the Today show, jumpsuits are Harry’s stage wear staple. (He wore a bespoke red jumpsuit by Arturo Obegero for his “As It Was” music video, too.)
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

A Look Back at the Men in Christina Aguilera's Life

Christina Aguilera has been a force in the music industry since she released her self-titled debut studio album, "Christina Aguilera." The album which was released in 1999, included popular hits like "Genie in a Bottle" and "What a Girl Wants." She has since released 10 studio albums including her latest "Aguilera," which was released on May 31, 2022, and is entirely in Spanish. But aside from Aguilera's impressive vocal skills and hit-making songs, we've also found ourselves enamored with the singer's love life. She's been in a few major romances, including her current relationship with her fiancé and the father of her daughter, Matthew D. Rutler. The two met on the set of Burlesque in 2009 and have been together for over a decade. They've also taken their time with wedding plans — the duo got engaged in 2014. But a prolonged engagement is definitely not an indication of trouble in paradise for these two. This past Valentine's Day, Aguilera posted a series of lovey-dovey photos with Rutler on Instagram looking more in love than ever.
MUSIC
NME

Ylona Garcia enjoys a pool party in ‘Vibin’ music video

Filipino-Australian singer Ylona Garcia has dropped the music video for her latest single ‘Vibin’. The visual was launched today (June 14) via her label 88rising’s official YouTube channel. The artist goes from putting on her makeup to heading to the pool party area, where she dances with the crowd. It ends with the singer and her friends continuing the party until late in the evening.
MUSIC
BBC

The Killers crowd surfer, 67, halts concert after hurting head

A 67-year-old man whose crowd-surfing antics halted a concert by The Killers has said he is "feeling fine" despite "a few aches". Frontman Brandon Flowers leapt off the stage to check on Doug James when he fell and cut his head during Saturday's Old Trafford cricket ground gig. Mr James,...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Gory survival horror ‘Scorn’ locks in October release date with new footage

After revealing that Scorn will launch in October 2022, developer Ebb Software has confirmed a specific day for the survival horror’s release. Today (June 12), Ebb Software has shared that Scorn will launch on October 21, 2022 and will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. The horror title will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
pethelpful.com

Video of Bunny Warming Her Nose on a Cup of Coffee Is So Irresistible

There’s nothing like a warm cup of coffee to start your day, whether you’re human or rabbit! Although most people enjoy sipping their coffee or even downing an espresso, this precious bunny likes her owner's coffee for one reason alone: to keep her little nose warm. Fluffy TikTok...
ANIMALS
Guitar World Magazine

EVH commemorates Eddie Van Halen's Eruption solo with new Striped Series guitar, launches 3 fresh natural-finished models

They include a limited-edition 5150 Deluxe, two exotic wood-topped Wolfgang WG Standards and a new addition to the company's Striped Series, the '78 Eruption. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).
MUSIC
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
85K+
Followers
19K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy