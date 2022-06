As the record-breaking drought continues to worsen in California, water districts across the state have issued a series of restrictions in an effort to curb water waste. Joining the throngs of regions already impacted by these water conservation efforts are Kagel Canyon, Acton, Val Verde, the Antelope Valley and Malibu, which are all provided retail water service by Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts. The mandatory restrictions placed into effect requests that all homeowners cut back on water usage by 30%, while restricting lawn watering using a similar method already in place with customers provided water by the Los Angeles Department of Water...

