Rock Island County closes part of Highway NN for roadwork

A negligence lawsuit has been filed against the City of Bettendorf following an incident on the I-74 pedestrian bridge that left two men dead. Chicago attorney Devon C. Bruce from Power Rogers, LLP filed the suit, claiming that Bettendorf was negligent, willful, and wanton in deciding to open the bridge's pedestrian path without protective barriers in place. It accuses the city of Bettendorf of pushing to open the path even though Iowa's Department of Transportation wanted to delay the opening. The suit was filed in Illinois.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO