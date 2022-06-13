Rock Island County closes part of Highway NN for roadwork

Moline City Council is considering implementing monthly rather than quarterly utility billing for water, sewer, stormwater, garbage and recycling services. A complete cost and cost-benefit analysis needs to be conducted prior to moving forward. The analysis would determine the costs with staffing requirements, purchasing and implementing new billing software, purchasing new metering equipment for residential and commercial properties, and increased billing costs for printing monthly statements, postage and increased lock-box fees for additional processing.
