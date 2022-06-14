Jaycee Horn ranks 28 on former South Carolina football player countdown

Chris Gillespie/Gamecock Central

107.5 the Game continues its countdown of the top 30 players South Carolina football has seen in its past 30 years in the SEC. Following Stephen Garcia (No.30) and Mike Davis (No.29), number 28 on the list is defensive back Jaycee Horn.

A four-star recruit- and son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn, the Georgia native was heavily recruited by the Gamecocks as a high school prospect. Horn originally committed to the University of Tennessee. He eventually flipped to South Carolina after a coaching change in Knoxville.

Upon his arrival in Columbia, he made an immediate impact on the defense, totaling 45 tackles and eight pass break-ups as a true freshman starter.

During Horn’s time in the Garnet and Black, Horn was a part of a defensive duo with fellow cornerback Israel Mukuamu that helped carry the South Carolina football secondary.

More South Carolina football news:

Horn’s best statistical game as a South Carolina football player came in an upset win against 15th-ranked Auburn in 2020. Battling with the Tigers’ best wide receiver, Seth Williams, Horn put together a stellar performance. He totaled three tackles, four pass breakups, and two interceptions. This earned him Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week.

Horn was consistently a key member of the defense during his time as a Gamecocks defender, ending his college career with 101 tackles, 23 pass breakups, and two interceptions.

After departing Columbia as early following his junior season in 2020, Horn was drafted eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft. This made him the first defensive player off the board. He missed nearly all of his rookie season with a broken foot suffered in a game against the Texans.

In the history of South Carolina football cornerbacks, Horn is considered fairly high in the rankings alongside names such as Sheldon Brown, André Goodman, Rashad Fenton, Stephon Gilmore, and Captain Munnerlyn. The combination of his Horn’s talent, skill, athleticism and NFL potential set him up for the possibility to become one of the most successful corners in the league to come out of Columbia.