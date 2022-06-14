Movement reported in Dallas Cowboys, Dalton Schultz contract situation

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

New developments are taking place in the contract dispute between the Cowboys and tight end Dalton Schultz.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the former Stanford tight end is reporting to minicamp on Tuesday while he hopes for a new contract.

“#Cowboys franchise-tagged TE Dalton Schultz will report to minicamp today, per source,” tweeted Pelissero. “No deal imminent, but contract talks have picked up in recent days.

“Schultz already signed his tender, locking in a $10.931 million salary for 2022 if no deal by July 15.”

Continuing, Schultz enters his fifth NFL season in 2022, all with the Cowboys. The former fourth-round pick has totaled 141 catches, 1,423 yards and eight touchdowns over the past two seasons after making only 13 catches over his first two. Dallas finished the regular season with a 12-5 record but ultimately lost to San Francisco in the wild card round of the playoffs. Schultz finished with seven catches for 89 yards in that loss.

It’s evident Dalton Schultz doesn’t want to play anywhere else but Dallas in 2022. However, the Cowboys tight end isn’t going to sell himself short when it comes to the financials.

Mike McCarthy ‘not worried’ about Dalton Schultz’s commitment amid contract discussions

Moreover, the outside noise isn’t bothering Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. He believes Dalton Schultz will be the same man on the field when the games begin. “I’m not worried about his commitment or what he’s done,” McCarthy said, according to an article from the Cowboys site.

Schultz “is in great shape,” he continued. “If he was standing here, he would tell you this is the strongest he’s ever been.” The tight end appears to be in world-class shape after posting a career year.

At the end of the day, though, McCarthy isn’t going to let contract talks distract him from aspirations on the football field. “Business is business and I’m in the business of winning football games,” coach declared. “We all have contracts. We all have these types of situations that they come about,” McCarthy said. But he and his team can’t let those situations cloud their ability to perform in practice.

McCarthys knows these disputes are a part of the business. “But I think you have to learn to separate things in this world,” he said. And the Cowboys players need to remain locked in on practice and not let one guy’s negotiations distract them.