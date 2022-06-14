ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 College World Series odds released following Super Regionals

By Nikki Chavanelle
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAJAr_0gAG6ROD00
Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Following the conclusion of the Super Regionals on Monday, oddsmakers in Las Vegas have released the betting odds for each of the eight teams to win the Men’s College World Series. The CWS combines the Regionals and Super Regionals formats with a double elimination, single-game series until the finals, which is a best-of-three series.

Unlike the College Football Playoffs, the College World Series has seen much more variety in terms of winners. Since 2000, there have been 15 different schools that have won championships.

Southern California leads college baseball with 12 CWS championships, LSU and Texas are tied for second with six titles each, and Arizona State is fourth with five wins. Back for more, the Texas Longhorns lead the odds to win a seventh title. The Longhorns are powered by star Ivan Melendez who tied the all-time single-season home run record in the Greenville Super Regional with 32.

Here are the current odds to win the Men’s College World Series in Omaha.

Moneylines to win the College World Series

Texas +425

Stanford +500

Notre Dame +500

Arkansas +550

Oklahoma +700

Ole Miss +650

Auburn +700

Texas A&M +800

Odds updated June 14, 2022.

CWS Schedule

The NCAA released the official game times and TV schedules for this weekend’s opening round of the Men’s College World Series. All eight teams have punched their tickets to Omaha, with Auburn topping Oregon State in Game 3 of their respective Super Regional on Monday night.

All times are Eastern

Friday, June 17

Game 1: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M | ESPN | 2 p.m.

Game 2: Notre Dame vs. Texas | ESPN | 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Game 3: Arkansas vs. Stanford | ESPN | 2 p.m.

Game 4: Ole Miss vs. Auburn | ESPN2 | 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

