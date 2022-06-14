Good Morning Gators: Steve Spurrier appreciates working with Billy Napier

Florida coach Billy Napier (right) with UF Ambassador Steve Spurrier.

Florida coach Billy Napier has not only embraced UF Ambassador Steve Spurrier but is taking advantage of his role with the athletics department.

His restaurant in Gainesville, Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille, has become a staple of the official visit experience under Napier. Whenever the Gators host recruits in town, they always eat with Napier and his staff at Spurrier’s spot.

Better yet, the HBC himself drops by for every dinner to welcome the recruits to his restaurant, mingle with their parents and give his pitch about coming to UF.

Following the latest round of official visitors this past weekend, Spurrier took to social media to share his appreciation for Napier involving him in Florida’s recruiting efforts.

“I appreciate Coach Billy Napier allowing me to use my role as an Ambassador at UF to support him and his team during recruiting events at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille,” Spurrier wrote.

“Coach Napier and all his assistant coaches are working incredibly hard and building a great team. Looking forward to see the results on the field! Go Gators.”

Napier met with both Spurrier and Urban Meyer after taking the job, receiving a visit from Meyer in his office and spending time with the HBC on several occasions.

“For me, heck, I’m still a little starstruck when I see Coach Spurrier. I’m that age,” Napier said in a Gators Online exclusive. “When you got a legend walking around the building, what a great resource, right? Just listening to him about the dynamic in recruiting, and he helps us with those efforts. Listening to him about the coaching aspect on the field.

“He was a visionary offensively relative to what was working at the time and how he made them more difficult to defend and prepare for. And then just a general pride of the place, right? You’re talking about someone who really cares about the University of Florida. And he’s done things at places that had never been done before, both here and at South Carolina. So, just a very accomplished person, and having him as a resource is unique and a blessing.”

New Gators mailbag: This week’s mailbag covers Jaden Rashada, team leaders this offseason, Florida’s top three position battles going into fall camp and more.

Gators baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan announced the hiring Monday of Taylor Black, who replaces Craig Bell on staff.

The Florida baseball program now has three players who have officially entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal.

