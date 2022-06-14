Auburn hosting 4-star edge rusher Tuesday
The Auburn Tigers on Tuesday will have one of their top edge rush targets on campus. He's a 4-star recruit from Florida.
The Auburn Tigers on Tuesday will have one of their top edge rush targets on campus. He's a 4-star recruit from Florida.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0