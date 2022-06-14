Auburn hosting 4-star edge rusher Tuesday

Construction of Auburn’s new Football Performance Center is approaching the homestretch. The $92 million, state-of-the-art facility that will house the Tigers’ football program is now 70 percent complete, according to the university’s June facilities report. The Football Performance Center is expected to be completed in September, though the football team is not expected to officially move in -- transferring over from the current Athletics complex -- until after the 2022 season.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO