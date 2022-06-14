Next-Generation Electrical Vehicles: Buses And Trucks To Propel Greener Public Transportation

Fuel prices hit new records as the Government scrapped £1,500 grants for purchases of new electric cars.The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 185.4p on Monday, according to data firm Experian.That is an increase of 6.9p in just a week.The average price of diesel was a record 191.2p per litre on Monday.Petrol - 185.4p per litreDiesel - 191.2p per litreThe figures were released just hours after the Department for Transport (DfT) axed the Plug-in Car Grant.Drivers could previously use the scheme to claim up to £1,500 towards the cost of a...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO