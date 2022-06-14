ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next-Generation Electrical Vehicles: Buses And Trucks To Propel Greener Public Transportation

By Jacinta Sherris
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Trainer, CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp. VEV, was a guest speaker at...

www.benzinga.com

Washington Examiner

Democrats keep citing out-of-reach electric vehicles as gas price fix

As U.S. gas prices climb to all-time highs and consumers shell out hundreds more to fuel up their vehicles, Democrats keep offering a simple response: Stop buying gas and switch to electric vehicles. A number of Democrats, including Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), have made the case for switching to electric...
Benzinga

Research: Tesla To Be Overtaken By This Legacy Automaker As Top EV Maker By 2024

Germany’s Volkswagen Group VWAGY could grab the top electric vehicle maker crown from Tesla Inc TSLA, according to a research report by Bloomberg Intelligence. What Happened: Volkswagen’s battery electric vehicle share already tops that of Tesla in Europe and the legacy automaker needs to replicate that success in other regions, particularly China where it is currently struggling to grow the electric vehicle share.
The Independent

Fuel prices hit new highs as Government axes £1,500 electric car grant

Fuel prices hit new records as the Government scrapped £1,500 grants for purchases of new electric cars.The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 185.4p on Monday, according to data firm Experian.That is an increase of 6.9p in just a week.The average price of diesel was a record 191.2p per litre on Monday.Petrol - 185.4p per litreDiesel - 191.2p per litreThe figures were released just hours after the Department for Transport (DfT) axed the Plug-in Car Grant.Drivers could previously use the scheme to claim up to £1,500 towards the cost of a...
freightwaves.com

Gridwise offers 50 cents off a gallon of gas for ride-share, delivery drivers

With U.S. gas prices reaching record levels of $5 a gallon, ride-share and gig economy delivery drivers are taking the hit squarely where it hurts most: in their take-home pay. Speaking last week, Uber (NYSE: UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company would extend its fuel surcharge for ride-share drivers....
