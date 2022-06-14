ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

16 Teams in St. Cloud for State High School Baseball Tournament

By Jim Maurice
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- High school baseball teams from all across Minnesota will be in the St. Cloud metro area for the next two days. The Class "A" and Class "AA" state tournaments are in town. The Class...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Sartell Baseball State Tourney Recap

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT. I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmo-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Rox improve to 11-2 with 4-1 Win at Willmar

The St. Cloud Rox are 11-2 after a 4-1 win at Willmar Monday night. Magnum Hofstetter had 3 hits, a double a homerun and 4 RBIs to lead the Rox. Jack Steil added a hit and 2 runs scored for St. Cloud. Hunter Day threw 6 innings with 3 hits and 1 earned run allowed to get the win and improve to 3-0.
WILLMAR, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sartell Baseball Loses Tight Game at State

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team lost 6-5 to 2nd seeded Stillwater Tuesday night at CHS Field in St. Paul in the Class 4-A state tournament quarterfinals. The Sabres scored 3 1st inning runs only to see Stillwater respond with 6 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. Sartell scored 1 run in the 3rd inning and 1 in the 6th inning.
SARTELL, MN
KDHL AM 920

Areas of Southeast Minnesota Included in Tornado Watch

La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - Parts of southeastern Minnesota have been included in a tornado watch today. The National Weather Service this afternoon issued the tornado watch for Winona, Fillmore, and Houston Counties of southeastern Minnesota along with an area of northeast Iowa and about two-thirds of Wisconsin. The watch will be in effect until 10 PM.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Cloud, MN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Roseau, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Education
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
Sartell, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
City
Hayfield, MN
knsiradio.com

CHS to Build New Grain Facility in Northwestern Minnesota

(KNSI) — Come harvest 2023, producers will have a new place to take their grain. CHS Inc. says construction will start this summer on a new grain facility in Erskine, Minnesota, in Polk County. The new shuttle elevator will have 1.25 million bushels of additional storage capacity, bringing total capacity at the location to 4.55 million bushels of storage, and will complement existing CHS grain, agronomy, and energy assets and offerings for area producers.
POLK COUNTY, MN
Power 96

The 60-Mile Garage Sale Hits Southeast Minnesota This Weekend

Talk about shopping until you drop! The 60-mile Garage Sale map is finalized and shoppers will be hitting the streets across The Root River Trail Towns for 60 miles of deals. Not only is this a great time to find great deals across southeast Minnesota but to also check out each of the communities and what they have to offer during the summer seasons.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Teams#Highschoolsports#St Cloud Metro#New Ulm Cathedral#Maccray#New York Mills#Bertha Hewitt Verndale#Orthopedic Sports Field
MIX 108

Guess Why This Minnesota Motorcyclist Reached Speeds Near 150mph

A Minnesota man had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. Traffic in Minnesota has been in the news quite a bit lately. Earlier this week, a family collided with a moose and the moose went through the windshield on Highway 53. Last week a semi-truck on Interstate 35 smashed into a pickup truck causing it to burst into flames.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Rare heat burst hits multiple towns in Minnesota

Redwood Falls had one early this morning, with the temperature surging from 79 to 95 degrees in rapid fashion. It also happened in Tracy, Minnesota. In Redwood Falls, the temp jumped from 79 degrees at 6:05 a.m. to 95 degrees just 10 minutes later. And over that same 10 minutes the dewpoint in Redwood Falls went from 70 to 52, and the humidity plunged from 74% to 23%.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
AM 1390 KRFO

Massive Mosquitoes, Black Flies Back in Big Numbers in Minnesota

They're back: Those annoying mosquitoes and black flies have come back with a vengeance in parts of Minnesota this summer. If you think back to last summer, when just about the entire state of Minnesota was experiencing that widespread drought, while our lawns turned brown and dried up, and creeks, rivers and lake levels went down, one of the positive side effects (if you can call it that) was that the lack of moisture and rain meant there were fewer mosquitoes.
ROCHESTER, MN
103.7 THE LOON

How to Find Fish in Central Minnesota with Warmer Weather Coming

Warmer weather means a different strategy on how to catch fish in Central Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. He says this is a big transition week with water temperatures on a sharp increase. Schmitt says your presentation and where you find fish changes. He says the increased weed growth is a location fish like to feed. Schmitt says weed edges is where fish are moving to. He says there is bait fish there and new life there. Schmitt says if you fish the weed line locally you can expect to catch all types of fish.
HOBBIES
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Named One Of The Most Fun States in Country

I moved to Minnesota nearly 15-years ago, and the thing I love most about living here is the people. We don't stop. Minnesotans are always looking for a good time. Mother Nature could easily be a big party pooper, but nope. From Ice Bars in the winter to music festivals in the summer we embrace the elements to have fun throughout the entire year.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

More Minnesota households qualify for federal food assistance

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- More households in Minnesota are qualifying for a federal program that provides assistance with food. And, it comes at a time when inflation has caused grocery prices to rise. The Minnesota Legislature, during its last session, increased the income limit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy