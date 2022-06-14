The Best Staycations: The Lodge at Blue Sky

Beautifully Remodeled Main Floor Condo with Attached Garage located at 900 Bitner Road, M-17 Park City, Utah 84098. This pristine two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium is located in the Canyon Creek Subdivision and has been completely remodeled with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer paint finishes, and gorgeous hardwood floors. Conveniently located on the First Floor with no stairs, this quiet unit with peek-a-boo views of the surrounding ski areas backs to community open space and features large bedrooms with walk-in closets, a cozy gas fireplace, a private patio backing to community open space, and attached one-car garage. Community amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, clubhouse, workout facility, and basketball court. Conveniently located in the Kimball’s Junction area of Park City, just minutes to world-class skiing, the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, Redstone shopping, and some of the hottest new restaurants in Park City. For your walking, hiking, and biking pleasure, there is an extensive trail system adjacent to Canyon Creek. Listed at $725,000.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO