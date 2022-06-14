ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanship, UT

The Best Staycations: The Lodge at Blue Sky

By Salt Lake Magazine Sponsored Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicture soaring over iconic Wasatch and Uintah peaks in a helicopter, taking in the dramatic views, then touching down to enjoy the incredible architecture of Blue Sky Ranch that mirrors them. The living roofs of the Edge Spa sown with native flora give way to picturesque meadows as you dive headfirst...

saltlakemagazine.com

The Resurgence of Backyard Birding

Over the past couple of years, we’ve found solace in mastering novel hobbies and diving deep into niche interests. For many, the involuntary global standstill inspired a sense of self-discovery and encouragement to find pleasure in life’s simpler things. The chance to look inward then became an opportunity to turn outward, even to our backyards. Between meticulously restyling gardenscapes and rediscovering our love of landscaping, homeowners found themselves admiring other creatures residing in their yards, namely birds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular steakhouse chain heads to Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Foodies, get ready as a beloved steakhouse chain opens in Spanish Fork this July. A brand new Texas Roadhouse will be opening at 508 E Commerce Way and is scheduled to welcome diners beginning this July. The new restaurant will bring 185 new jobs to the city. Diners will enjoy 8,214 […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
KPCW

“50 dates in 50 states” bachelor comes to Park City

Montana native Matthew Wurnig woke up one day during the COVID-19 lockdown and had an a-ha moment. He wanted to connect with people during a very isolating time. He went on the dating app Tinder and realized he could go on virtual dates all over the country. He posted highlights...
PARK CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

The Shake Shack Has Come To Utah

It is popular for shakes, ice cream, and hamburgers. Shake Shack(Image is author's) Shake Shack started out as a hot dog cart inside Madison Square Park in New York City. Since it began in 2001 and expanded in 2004, it has grown in size and popularity. They enlarged their menu from New York style hotdogs to add hamburgers, fries, and milkshakes.
SANDY, UT
luxuryrealestate.com

Just listed in Park City, Utah - Beautifully Remodeled Main Floor Condo

Beautifully Remodeled Main Floor Condo with Attached Garage located at 900 Bitner Road, M-17 Park City, Utah 84098. This pristine two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium is located in the Canyon Creek Subdivision and has been completely remodeled with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer paint finishes, and gorgeous hardwood floors. Conveniently located on the First Floor with no stairs, this quiet unit with peek-a-boo views of the surrounding ski areas backs to community open space and features large bedrooms with walk-in closets, a cozy gas fireplace, a private patio backing to community open space, and attached one-car garage. Community amenities include a swimming pool, hot tub, clubhouse, workout facility, and basketball court. Conveniently located in the Kimball’s Junction area of Park City, just minutes to world-class skiing, the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse, Redstone shopping, and some of the hottest new restaurants in Park City. For your walking, hiking, and biking pleasure, there is an extensive trail system adjacent to Canyon Creek. Listed at $725,000.
PARK CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

The Nauvoo Is a Place For Lunch in Salt Lake City

The Hotel Utah was an iconic and historic landmark in downtown Salt Lake City for decades. It was generally considered as the finest hotel in the city for years. Famous people would stay there. It is conveniently located in close proximity to several popular venues for entertainment in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake City family restaurant saved by son’s viral TikTok video

Through the help of a viral TikTok video, a struggling local business in Salt Lake City was saved after nearly shutting down for good. Nico’s Mexican Restaurant located on North Temple is a family business known for its enchiladas, tacos, and other Mexican meals. The restaurant has been going strong for almost a full decade but like other small businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic nearly made them close their doors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah receives much-needed rain. Is more on the way?

SALT LAKE CITY — The same storm system that caused widespread flooding to areas north of Utah, including a shutdown of Yellowstone National Park, produced up to a half-inch of much-needed rain in parts of Utah on Monday, according to National Weather Service. And it's possible that more rain...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahbusiness.com

A neurodiverse neighborhood in Park City is coming

When Liza Howell moved to Park City from her native North Carolina, she’d anticipated a short one-year sabbatical to capture time with family. 12 years later, some things have kept her in Utah, among them the stunning landscapes and outdoor recreation. However, the major draw was the resources available to her son Andy, who has autism.
PARK CITY, UT
golfcourseindustry.com

Black Desert Resort Golf Course announces turf management leadership team

Black Desert Resort Golf Course, a new Tom Weiskopf design currently under development in Ivins, Utah, recently welcomed Ken Yates as golf course superintendent, Jordan Rhodes as assistant golf course superintendent and Brenton Rice as general manager. The 18-hole facility, set amid ancient black lava fields of Southern Utah, is now in the grow-in phase, with nine holes scheduled to open to daily-fee play this November, and the remaining nine holes opening in spring of 2023.
IVINS, UT
ABC4

Major pattern change to start the work week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! We’ve flipped the script on the work week in comparison to the weekend, where we saw record-breaking heat and our first triple-digit day of the season in Salt Lake City. A cold front has brought a weather pattern change and delivers a drastic drop in daytime highs for […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmvt

Salt Lake Express announces direct route from Boise to Salt Lake City

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Salt Lake Express is now offering customers a direct route from Boise to salt lake City, Utah. The new bus route started in mid-may, and is already seeing high capacity, due in part to rising gas prices. Additionally, the route was created at the request of customers in the Boise and Twin Falls area who fly out of Salt Lake City and wanted a direct route.
BOISE, ID
deseret.com

A dispatch from inside Glenn Beck’s art show

Glenn Beck is dressed comfortably — light-colored jeans and a T-shirt that reads “Love Thy Neighbor,” underneath a dress shirt left unbuttoned to add a hint of formality. This is Beck’s art show, which took place in Park City over the weekend, and the man of the hour dresses as he pleases.
PARK CITY, UT

