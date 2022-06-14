New York, New York, Apartment With 1,677 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $3.15 Million

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a single mom, and for a few years my son and I lived with my parents to save money. During this time, I dreamed about my next home constantly! I knew that I wanted to live in Arlington to be closer to Washington, D.C. and to live in a walkable area, but the housing is very expensive. So I decided that I would save money by finding a one-bedroom and creating a “bedroom space” for my son to have when he is home part-time from college. I searched for a while to find a floor plan that would work. There are so many apartment buildings in Arlington but many of them have compact, modern layouts that use space too efficiently to make my plan work. For this reason, I knew I needed an older building, and I didn’t mind because I love the aesthetics of older homes. My building was built in 1966, so not super old but it fits with the retro style that I admire.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO