Here Are Some Ideas For A Solo Date "Big Apple Style" This Summer

This stunning home in Hyde Park, New York, has 3,325 square feet of living area, according to a listing from E. Elizabeth Peters. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Less than 15 minutes from Rhinebeck, and minutes from the Culinary Institute, Vassar and Marist Colleges, Metro-North and Amtrak, this is the ideal location for weekenders from the city or full-time residents wanting to enjoy the Hudson Valley's bountiful lifestyle. As you walk through the front door, the river welcomes you from the windowed French doors through the chic and airy living room. Hudson Valley meets Napa Valley! The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Outside features include extensive perennial landscaping worthy of Martha Stewart, a veranda, a bluestone patio with fire pit, meditation area, and a 'hammock grove' for optimal relaxation in the warmer months. Currently being used as a gym and den/game room, this space could easily convert to an in-law apartment, yoga or art studio and office suite.

