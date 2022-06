The flurry of June commitments continued Tuesday at Clemson with three-star tight end Markus Dixon announcing via Twitter he will play for the Tigers. He’s the seventh player to commit to the Tigers this month and third in the past four days. He chose Clemson over finalists Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Miami, Cincinnati and Rutgers. Clemson now has 11 commitments for the 2023 class and ranks eighth in the 247Sports Composite teams rankings, and first in the ACC.

