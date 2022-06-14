ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Remitly on Serving Underbanked Populations and Ensuring Shared Alignment With Partners

Moving to a new country is never easy, and gaining access to banking services is one of the more challenging aspects for new residents of the United States. Missing documents, lacking a Social Security number and even cultural differences between banking in the U.S. compared to their native countries present obstacles...

freightwaves.com

Chain.io nabs $11M in quest to create frictionless supply chain

The last several years have proven how resilient the supply chain is, but also how fragile. The supply chain, as the global economy has learned, is only as good as the information contained within it, and the ability to share that information across platforms, partners and customers. Chain.io was founded...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Bank of America Brings Virtual Account Management to US

Following launches in the Netherlands, Ireland and the U.K., Bank of America is bringing its virtual account management (VAM) tool to the U.S. As the company said in a news release Tuesday (June 14), the solution lets companies set up virtual accounts that serve as sub-ledger accounts tied to a physical account.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Retailers Counter Fraud With Digital Innovation — and a Bit of Kindness

Fraud prevention platforms are fine-tuning as the dust of the great digital shift settles, and a prime revelation from this activity is that stopping fraud and knowing your customer often go together, helping merchants prevent cyber theft and deepen consumer bonds. In a conversation with PYMNTS, Riskified VP Marina Moraes...
RETAIL
pymnts

Today in B2B: Embedded Finance Opens B2B Firms to Increased Millennial Interest

Today in B2B payments, PayCargo will put $130 million in funding toward global expansion, while B2B payments needs more tech and personal touch to reach their full potential. Plus, Launch Africa snags $36.3 million for B2B and business-to-business-to-consumer startup investments; Groyyo will boost its manufacturing, product and tech development with new funding; Paysend streamlines small business payments with a new offering; and specialty auto dealers are relying more on technology and less on checks.
SMALL BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
pymnts

Bitcoin Plummet Triggers $1B in Margin Calls

About $1 billion guaranteed by some 260,000 market investors was liquidated due to margin calls in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinGlass, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday (Jan. 14). The day trading frenzy during COVID helped take cryptocurrency to new heights in 2020, hitting record...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Inflation Forces Change or Churn Dilemma for Subscription Companies

With PYMNTS research finding that estimated total monthly expenditure on subscriptions fell by 46% in March versus six months prior, we can now invoke “the great unsubscribe.”. It’s certainty trending, as we see in that figure from the latest edition of “The Subscription Commerce Conversion Index,” a PYMNTS and...
BUSINESS
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: How Open Banking Developments Are Shaping the Future of BaaS

Digital and online technologies have consistently increased competition and innovation across industries—a trend that suggests white-label banking is going to continue to grow in popularity. Interest in these products is strong, with PYMNTS’ research finding that 49% of consumers report being “very” or “extremely” interested in digital-only banking services from large organizations.
INTERNET
pymnts

Mastercard Launches Start Path Open Banking Global Initiative

Mastercard has unveiled its Start Path Open Banking global program, an effort to help open banking startups scale, uncover opportunities to innovate and create new experiences for their customers, according to a Wednesday (June 15) press release. The companies in the inaugural class — Dapi, Finantier, mmob, Mono and Paywallet...
BUSINESS
pymnts

For Coinbase, Crypto Winter Is Here

Top cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase’s stock is crumbling faster than bitcoin as crypto winter hits the one-time Wall Street darling. With its stock having broken $50 on June 14, Nasdaq-listed COIN is about 85% off its $342 launch price, while at $20,000, bitcoin is roughly 70% off its November 2021 high above $68,000.
MARKETS
pymnts

CFPB Seeks Public Comment on Big Bank Customer Service

The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is asking the public to suggest ways customers can successfully demand “better customer service” from big banks. “In today’s Request for Information, the CFPB seeks data about, and consumer experiences with, the obstacles that may prevent people from receiving high standards of customer service and high-quality human interactions with their banks or credit unions,” the agency wrote in a public statement.
MONTANA STATE
pymnts

Today in TechREG: EU Commissioner Urges Parliament to Pass Crypto Regulation; Qualcomm Wins Appeal of EU $1B Antitrust Fine

In tech regulation news Wednesday (June 15), the European General Court sided with Qualcomm in its appeal of a $1 billion antitrust fine imposed by the European Commission in 2018, and the EU Parliament was urged to speed up legislation on crypto assets to provide more protection to consumers. In the U.S., the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued an advisory note urging financial institutions to combat scams targeting the elderly.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Voices of the CFO: Managing a Remote Workforce

When people in business talk about the lockdowns in the early days of the pandemic, much of what they remember revolves around the finance department. Sending and receiving payments, accessing documents and getting any required signatures suddenly became a challenge if members of the team were working remotely for the first time.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Supima Partners With TextileGenesis on Industry Traceability Benchmark

Click here to read the full article. The Supima blockchain platform powered by TextileGenesis will digitally connect Supima’s supply chain from growers to brands and retailers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalGrupo Kaltex Reaffirms its Commitment to a More Aware Textile IndustryUS Cotton Trust Protocol and BASF's E3 Make Sustainable Leaps ForwardCone Denim Grows Sustainability Ethos With Regenerative Cotton CollabBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
INDUSTRY
pymnts

41% of US Businesses Use Real-Time Payments

Forty-one percent of U.S. businesses use real-time payments, according to “Accelerating the Time to Realized Revenue,” a PYMNTS and Mastercard collaboration based on a survey of 409 corporate executives from firms in the United States and Canada. Real-time payments are not yet available in Canada, but many Canadian...
ECONOMY
