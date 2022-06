ALABASTER – First Baptist Church of Alabaster wrapped up its week of Vacation Bible School June 6-10 with roughly 315 children attending each day. “We felt that we finally bounced back after COVID affected our VBS for the last two years,” said preschool and children’s minister Amber Bennefield. “The sanctuary was full of kids and volunteers, and it was a joy to see their smiling faces again. We also had 37 children make decisions to follow Jesus, and raised over $2,300 for our missions offering.”

ALABASTER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO