Australia goalkeeper sends nation to World Cup with incredible penalty shootout dance

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIsXx_0gAG1FDm00

Australia goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was the hero on Monday night (13 June), saving a decisive penalty to send his nation to the World Cup finals.

He has since gone viral for his shootout antics, in which he danced across the line as Peru players stepped up to take their spot-kicks.

While it could have backfired spectacularly, Redmayne's tactic paid off as he batted away Alex Valera's final effort to give Australia a 5-4 win on penalties after the playoff game had finished 0-0.

Incredibly, the goalkeeper was only subbed on for the shootout.

