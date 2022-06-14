ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England lose Zak Crawley for a duck at start of 299-run chase

By Rory Dollard
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5ZhX_0gAG187w00

England lost Zak Crawley for a duck at the start of a taxing runs chase as the second LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand romped towards a thrilling conclusion at Trent Bridge .

In front of a capacity crowd, who flocked to the ground to take advantage of free admission, the hosts were set a stiff target of 299 in 72 overs after the Black Caps squeezed out 60 runs for the last three wickets.

A required-rate of 4.15 on a day five pitch would usually send a batting side into their shells in pursuit of a draw, but the new England regime under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have vowed to take such challenges on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8TrC_0gAG187w00

They duly took 36 off the first nine overs before lunch, with Alex Lees scoring the majority as he reeled off six boundaries, but paid with the early loss of Crawley. With both sides desperate to triumph, a rousing finale looks to be on the cards in Nottingham, with all results possible.

With the Kiwis 238 ahead at the start, England saw an important chance go down off the second ball of the morning, Joe Root failing to cling on when Matt Henry edged Jack Leach. With Stokes’ bouncer barrage failing to have the desired effect, it took the introduction of Stuart Broad on his home to change the tone.

Broad replicated Stokes’ short-ball methods but got the desired results, snaring Henry’s edge on the way through to Ben Foakes’ gloves. He backed it up with the wicket of the injured Kyle Jamieson – who is not due to bowl after suffering a back injury – using the same aggressive tactics. With his movement limited, Jamieson tried to hook rather than evade and was well caught by the athletic Foakes.

At that stage the lead was a more manageable 263, but England could not get to grips with the measured Mitchell and the unpredictable number 11 Trent Boult.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e7w2e_0gAG187w00

They put on a game-changing 35 in 32 balls, with Boult taking 14 in a single Stokes over as he carried on too long with the old ball and Mitchell finishing with a flourish by heaving Broad for a straight six.

The belated arrival of James Anderson, and the new ball, wrapped things up when the 39-year-old seamer finally entered the fray and had Boult caught at mid-off with his fourth ball.

Any doubts about England’s willingness to take on the challenge were dispelled in the first over of the chase, with Lees crunching Tim Southee’s first two balls for four through cover then collecting four more off a thick edge.

Crawley was unable to join in the fun, caught behind without scoring as Boult preyed on his doubts around off stump. Lees continued his care-free start, hitting the ropes three more times, while Ollie Pope got off the mark with a flourish – whipping a pull from outside off to mid-wicket for four.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

England v New Zealand: Ben Stokes says Trent Bridge win is his greatest

Captain Ben Stokes said England's remarkable victory over New Zealand is his greatest win as an England player, even better than his heroics at Headingley and in the World Cup final. England chased 299 with 22 overs to spare on the final day to win the second Test at Trent...
WORLD
The Independent

Predicting England’s starting Euro 2022 team after squad announcement

The build-up to England’s opening game of Euro 2022 has officially begun now that manager Sarina Wiegman has named her 23-player squad for the home tournament.The Lionesses will kick-off against Austria in front of a sold-out Old Trafford on 6 July, in a fixture that is set to break the attendance record for a women’s European Championships match.Wiegman has spent the last 12 months fine-tuning her squad and there were few surprises in the group named by the England manager on Wednesday, ahead of warm-up friendlies against Belgium and her former team the Netherlands in the coming week.Those friendly matches...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Trent Boult
Person
Tim Southee
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Kyle Jamieson
Person
Brendon Mccullum
Person
Ben Foakes
BBC

England to name Women's European Championship squad on Wednesday at 17:00 BST

England will name their 23-strong squad for the Women's European Championship at 17:00 BST on Wednesday. The Lionesses, who are hosting the tournament, are in Group A with Austria - their first opponents on 6 July - Norway and Northern Ireland. Coach Sarina Wiegman has to decide which five players...
SPORTS
The Independent

Chloe Kelly hits first international goal as England Women ease past Belgium

Chloe Kelly marked her England comeback with her first international goal as the Lionesses beat Belgium 3-0 at Molineux in their first warm-up match ahead of next month’s home Euros.Having come on at the break for her first international appearance since returning to action from an ACL injury in April, winger Kelly put Sarina Wiegman’s side ahead with a deflected shot in in the 62nd minute.Fellow substitute Rachel Daly added a strike four minutes later to double the lead, and the third then came with seven minutes of normal time remaining when skipper Leah Williamson hit the bar and the...
WORLD
The Independent

Mako Vunipola lauds brother Billy for ‘massive’ impact on title-chasing Saracens

Mako Vunipola has hailed the “massive” influence of his brother and fellow England international Billy on Saracens this season.Mako was named in an England training squad last month, but No 8 Billy continues to be overlooked by head coach Eddie Jones.They have 128 caps between them, yet neither player has featured for their country since the final game of last year’s Six Nations.Both will be in the shop window on Saturday, though, when Saracens tackle Gallagher Premiership final opponents Leicester Tigers 48 hours before Jones announces his squad for three Tests against Australia next month.“The key for us is to...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Chase
The Independent

‘Biggest game of my career’ – Ellis Genge leads Leicester in Premiership final

Leicester captain Ellis Genge has described Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final against Saracens as the biggest game of his career.Genge, who has won 36 England caps and been part of a World Cup squad, will make his Tigers farewell at Twickenham.The 27-year-old Bristolian says he is “at peace” with his decision, which was announced six months ago, to join his hometown club later this summer.🎦 𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐓-𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐓 Ellis Genge spoke to 𝗟𝗧𝗧𝗩 at full-time after the semi-final win over Northampton Saints. pic.twitter.com/FWOjeLdUCI— Leicester Tigers (@LeicesterTigers) June 11, 2022And whatever happens this weekend, he will leave a club that he has helped...
The Independent

Ed Sheeran debuts Ipswich shirt and fixtures out – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 16.FootballEd Sheeran debuted Ipswich’s new kit.[xdelx]Wayne Rooney was on holiday.[xdelx]John Terry was enjoying a day out.💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/glxLuqnDzh— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) June 16, 2022Charlie Austin was making a change.Time to try something new 🚴 pic.twitter.com/uWnlAGNenW— Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) June 16, 2022Premier League clubs discovered their 2022/23 fixtures.🚨 Announce 2022/23 #PLFixtures 🚨— Premier League (@premierleague) June 16, 2022An electric atmosphere at St. James' Park on the opening day of the season......
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

County Championship: Glamorgan scramble five-wicket win over Sussex

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four) Sussex 376: Carter 185; Salter 4-107 & 248 Carter 83, Rawlins 57; Neser 3-58 Glamorgan: 494: Ingram 178, Byrom 176; Crocombe 4-84 & 141-5 Carlson 45, Northeast 45*. Glamorgan (23 pts) beat Sussex (5 pts) by five wickets. Glamorgan scrambled...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Keely Hodgkinson finishes ahead of Laura Muir to maintain fine form in Oslo

Keely Hodgkinson continued her impressive form ahead of next month’s World Championships by leading a British one-two in the women’s 800 metres at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo.The 20-year-old triumphed in the battle of the British Olympic silver medallists, finishing comfortably ahead of compatriot Laura Muir in a season’s best time of 1:57.71.Victory for Hodgkinson was her third Diamond League win in succession and keeps her on track to challenge at the worlds, which begin on July 15 in  Eugene, Oregon.Scottish runner Muir, 29, crossed the line in 1:58.09, while fellow Briton Jemma Reekie (1:59.83) was eighth.“I was fairly...
SPORTS
BBC

Hockey World Cup: England and Wales submit bid to host men's 2026 event

England and Wales have submitted a joint bid to host the men's Hockey World Cup in 2026. The only previous men's World Cup staged in the UK was in London in 1986. The hosts of the 16-team event will be announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in November. "We...
WORLD
The Independent

Is England vs Belgium on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Euro 2022 warm-up

England begin their final preparations for Euro 2022 with a warm-up friendly against Belgium tonight. The Lionesses are unbeaten in 11 matches under Sarina Wiegman and will head into the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy on home soil. England vs Belgium LIVE: Updates from Lionesses Euro 2022 warm-upWiegman confirmed her squad for the tournament yesterday, with Steph Houghton missing out due to the Achilles injury that limited her to just four starts in the WSL this season.Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, defender Niamh Charles and midfielders Lucy Staniforth and Katie Zelem were also cut from the provisional...
SPORTS
The Independent

England vs Belgium LIVE: Euro 2022 warm-up result, final score and reaction as Lionesses cruise to win

Chloe Kelly marked her England comeback with her first international goal as the Lionesses beat Belgium 3-0 at Molineux in their first warm-up match ahead of next month’s home Euros.Having come on at the break for her first international appearance since returning to action from an ACL injury in April, winger Kelly put Sarina Wiegman’s side ahead with a deflected shot in the 62nd minute.Fellow substitute Rachel Daly added a strike four minutes later to double the lead, and the third then came with seven minutes of normal time remaining when skipper Leah Williamson hit the bar and the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Former England coach Peter Moores admits he was left 'bruised and battered' by his two stints in charge, but still has fond memories of 'a great moment' in his career

Former England coach Peter Moores has revealed how he was left 'bruised and battered' by his two stints in charge. Moores took over as England head coach for the first time in 2007 after Duncan Fletcher was axed following the 5-0 whitewash by Australia in the Ashes. However, that stint...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy