Girl, 10, sexually assaulted in train station Boots as 31-year-old man arrested

A man has been arrested after a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at London’s Victoria station.

The victim was inside Boots in Victoria Place Shopping Centre at 2.50pm on Saturday when she was attacked, police said.

Detective Constable Tony Gittins said it was a “particularly disturbing” incident given the victim’s young age.

British Transport Police said a 31-year-old man had been arrested, on suspicion of sexual assault, at his home in Kent on Tuesday morning. He remains in police custody for questioning.

It comes after the force put out an appeal in relation to the incident.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our CCTV appeal yesterday following a sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl at #LondonVictoria,” British Transport Police tweeted.

“As a result of your help, a 31-year-old man has been arrested this morning at his home address in Kent and taken into custody for questioning.”

In the public appeal a day earlier, DC Gittins said: “This is a particularly disturbing incident given the very young age of the victim, and we are working tirelessly to identify the person responsible and bring them in to custody for questioning.”